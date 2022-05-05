Extruders and Compounding Machines Market Is Poised To Expand Steadily at a CAGR Of 4.7% During The Forecast Period 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent publication titled “Extruders and Compounding Machines Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2021) and Opportunity Assessment (2022-2027)” reveals several market acumen with respect to key trends, developments, key players, drivers and restraints across key regions in the globe. Future projections on this market have been chalked to assess the growth path of the market. An in-depth market segmentation is carried out that explores every angle of the market with which relevant acumen can be obtained. A forecast analysis for a period of 10 years has been drawn that can support the reader in slating future moves.
Global Extruders and Compounding Machines Market: Forecast Highlights
The global market for extruders and compounding machines is expected to grow at a moderate value CAGR of 4.7% during the period of forecast, 2022-2027. The global extruders and compounding machines market was valued at aroundUS$ 14.47 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 18.21 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027).
Global Extruders and Compounding Machines Market: Dynamics Impacting Growth
Increase in the demand for plastics across several regions in the globe, integration if IIoT in the field of compounding and extrusion, increasing threshold in cable manufacturing sector, increased use of extruders and compounding machines in small and medium scale industries, rising food and beverage sector across the globe especially in emerging economies, increasing trade policies supporting the market’s growth, and increasing demand from construction, consumer goods and packaging industries have supported the growth of the global extruders and compounding machines market. Factors such as strict government regulations on using non-green machines, problems associated with BREXIT and stringent regulations on plastic products have posed restraints to the market’s growth.
Global view of the market in a nutshell
Global extruders and compounding machines market research report focuses on several trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities across important regions in the globe. This provides a global view of the market covering all key areas thus putting forth an all-inclusive market picture in front of the reader. This research report is expected to support the reader to get an in-depth market understanding and assess various regions with optimum potential in order to slate informed decisions, devise strategies and execute them to achieve an edge over the competition. Also, the research report excludes biasness giving a more realistic angle to the market insights and statistics.
Global Extruders and Compounding Machines Market: Key Segmental Outlook
The global extruders and compounding machines market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end use industry and region.
By product type, the adoption of twin screw is expected to dramatically rise in the coming years. This makes the twin screw segment highly attractive and it is projected to grow at the fastest rate to reach a high valuation by the end of the forecast period
In the application category, Speciality plastics segment is estimated to reflect a higher valuation than other application segments thus leading the global market. Moreover, the master batch production segment is projected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years
By end use industry, plastics industry segment and food and beverage segment have largely contributed to the growth of the global extruders and compounding machines market. Plastics industry segment leads the way
In the region category, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to radiate high market attractiveness. The extruders and compounding machines market in APEJ region is the largest with a significant market valuation and is projected to expand at a high value CAGR of 5.7% throughout the period of forecast
Global Extruders and Compounding Machines Market: Competitive Landscape
The global extruders and compounding machines market research report has included key player analysis covering several facets such as financials, developments, expansion strategies and product portfolios of key companies dealing with extruders and compounding machines. Key companies such as
Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.,
The Japan Steel Works Ltd.,
Coperion GmbH,
Battenfeld-Cincinnati,
NFM Welding Engineers, Inc.,
Clextral S.A.S.,
KraussMaffei Berstorff GmbH,
Leistritz AG,
Davis-Standard, LLC,
Theysohn Extrusionstechnik GmbH,
Everplast Machinery Co., Ltd.,
Breyer GmbH,
Rajoo Engineers Limited,
Gneuss Kunststofftechnik GmbH,
Cheng-Hua Machinery Co., Ltd.,
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd., and
SML Maschinengesellschaft mbH
are covered in this research study.
