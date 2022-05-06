Sustainability: SW’s Ecotek Biodegradable Nitrile Exam Glove is now GreenCircle Certified
SW’s EcoTek gloves met the strict green standard and proven performance as verified independently. Reduce your waste with a sustainable product solution.UNION CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Single-use gloves are ubiquitous in the healthcare environment; uncontaminated medical gloves often end up in landfills, where they stay there for hundreds of years to degrade. With many companies joining the green movement, offering eco-friendly product solutions comes a bulk of greenwashing or misleading claims that instill doubt in consumers.
SW Safety Solutions Inc. is proud to announce that their Ecotek Nitrile Exam Gloves with biodegradable technology are now GreenCircle certified to biodegrade 92.6% in a landfill in 2.5 years and do not leave toxic residue behind. SW went through rigorous evaluations based on a thorough review of bills of materials and laboratory testing; and audited the environmental performance requirements and manufacturing activities to ensure current product and future production will adhere to the standard set.
Green Circle is highly respected as a leader in establishing environmental and sustainability standards, and their certification ensures that consumers are genuinely buying sustainable and verified product claims. “We commend SW Safety for achieving their GreenCircle Certified Biodegradable certifications,” says Tad Radzinski, Certification Officer at GreenCircle Certified. “It is important for companies to develop products and materials that will biodegrade over time under the right conditions, and we applaud SW Safety for developing innovative products and taking the extra step to get a third-party certification.”
Stamp of Approval
SW holds four GreenCircle certifications for its single-use and chemical-resistant gloves. The GreenCircle mark demonstrates their commitment to stakeholders to support their sustainability goals. Waste prevention and reduction from landfills is one of the best ways a company can validate environmental responsibility and optimal performance.
As your sustainability partner, SW has sought trustworthy certification and will continue to create revolutionary products that prioritize the needs of future generations. Receiving this certification is a testament to their efforts to deliver effective and sustainable quality solutions to the marketplace.
About SW Safety Solutions, Inc.
SW Safety Solutions Inc. creates unique products that keep users safe, while making their lives better. SW has always been committed to creative innovation and outstanding customer service, revolutionizing the healthcare and industrial products industry. SW supplies a unique portfolio of products to meet the growing hand protection needs of workers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Union City, CA, and is a woman-owned business. More than 2,000 employees worldwide work diligently to provide reliable, superior quality SW products. For more information on SW and their products, visit www.swsafety.com.
Cheryl Reep
SW Safety Solutions
+1 510-429-8692
CReep@swsafety.com