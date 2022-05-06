Hip-hop fans Delight: dapphaus teams with Def Squad Entertainment on its entry into the metaverse

Def Squad NFT metaverse jackets only be available in the Decentraland Metaverse, and will be released during an exclusive Erick Sermon concert on May 6, 2022

Def Squad is launching its GenEsis Collection of Decentraland wearables starting with limited edition NFTs of iconic Def Squad varsity jacket minted by dapphaus

This epic launch event is bringing together rap, fashion and tech. more could you ask for?” — Joey Caturay, CEO, dapphaus

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans of Erick Sermon the Green-Eyed Bandit can now own his Def Squad Jacket… in the metaverse.Def Squad, led by Sermon, is entering the Metaverse with its GenEsis Collection of Decentraland wearables, starting with five limited edition designs of the iconic Def Squad varsity jackets, designed, modeled and minted by dapphaus . The Def Squad NFT metaverse jackets will only be available in the Decentraland Metaverse, which will be released during an exclusive Erick Sermon concert on May 6, 2022.Def Squad has teamed up with dapphaus, a software development company specializing in blockchain industries, to develop and launch the new jackets as a series of 5000 limited edition NFTs, unveiled at an exclusive dapphaus launch event in Toronto, May 5, 2022.“We’re trying to demystify the metaverse by making it relatable and accessible to the masses, and Canada, with its thriving tech community and huge hip-hop culture is the perfect place for us to execute our mission,” said Joey Caturay, CEO, dapphaus. “This epic launch event is bringing together rap, fashion and tech. What more could you ask for?”Anyone wishing to explore the new limited edition Def Squad GenEsis Collection metaverse jackets should visit the Decentraland Marketplace on the day of the event. Initial Def Squad Jacket purchasers will receive an NFT Def Squad Metaverse Snapback Hat, that come with the first ever Decentraland fade, as an airdrop shortly after the launch and purchase of any of the GenEsis Collection allows entry into the Def Squad Metaverse Club.There will be free POAPS (Proof of Attendance Protocol) and giveaways at the event. Entertainment will be provided by Sermon himself. This is Def Squad Entertainment’s initial launch into the Metaverse and in conjunction with dapphaus, Sermon will announce the Def Squad Metaverse Headquarters launch sometime near the end of the year. Anyone who is holding all five Jackets will receive a special NFT invite from Def Squad for entry to the exclusive, private, pre-launch party at the new Def Squad HQ. Visit https://events.decentraland.org to attend the free event.About dapphaus:Blockchain technology is a brave new world. dapphaus is a Web3 development studio delivering the best experience to customers and partners through design excellence and technical innovation. www.dapphaus.io About Erick Sermon:Considered a legend in the hip hop community, Sermon is one half of the legendary hip-hop duo EPMD. In 1992 Erick went solo and maintains a strong career as a producer and mc. He is currently working with Dr. Dre on a new album, to be released later this year. To learn more visit Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

DefSquad GenEsis Collection wil be launching exclusively in the Decentraland metaverse May 6, 2022