The 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Montgomery County Police Department will be the focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, May 5 - ROCKVILLE, Md., May 5, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Carlos Cortes-Vazquez, officer with the Montgomery County Police Department; Bernard Marra, permitting and code compliance inspector at the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services; and Dr. Teresa Ramirez, scientist and member of the non-profit organization Latinas Leading Tomorrow. The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM). In this edition, we will highlight the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Montgomery County Police Department. To celebrate this historic accomplishment, MCPD will host the largest community event ever organized by the department on May 14 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. There will be entertainment, food, and each district station will have displays and personnel present to interact with community members. The recruitment division will also be providing information to those interested in joining the workforce. Furthermore, free residential deck inspections will be made in May by the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services to celebrate “Building Safety Month.” Inspector Bernard Marra will provide details about the forty-second annual campaign, “Safety for All: Building Codes in Action.” which aims to raise awareness about ensuring safety in homes and buildings. Montgomery County residents can request free residential deck inspections by calling the County’s central call system at MC311 or 240-777-0311. Lastly, Dr. Teresa Ramirez, scientist and member of the non-profit organization Latinas Leading Tomorrow will discuss the Latina Labs, a virtual program free of charge for middle school girls who are interested in learning about science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM). LLT will provide tool kits, in addition to computers that will be available to girls in need of a device. Latina Labs is accepting applications from students from the Washington metropolitan area. The program will take place on four consecutive Saturdays starting June 4. The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station. Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodríguez Villagrán, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by Montgomery County to help residents. # # #