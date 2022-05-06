AUROA LASIK OF LACEY PERFORMS THE FIRST EVO ICL VISION CORRECTION PROCEDURE IN THE SOUTH SOUND
Leading Refractive Surgeon, Jay Rudd, MD Among First to Offer EVO Visian ICL to Provide Visual Freedom from Glasses and Contact LensesLACEY, WA, USA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVO Visian® ICL (“EVO”) is an evolutionary, clinically-proven implantable lens that corrects common vision problems such as nearsightedness and astigmatism.
Aurora LASIK is among the first practices in the United States to offer this breakthrough vision correcting procedure. “We are delighted to have access to the EVO design of the Visian ICL. We have been waiting for the EVO design for several years, as it has been shown to be just as effective as the ICLs we are currently using, but with even more safety features. The EVO ICL is a revolutionary product that will bring excellent vision to many of our most near-sighted patients. The procedure can now be compared to a LASIK-like experience, with vision recovery in hours!" - Jay Rudd, M.D.
The EVO Visian ICL lens is slightly smaller than a typical contact lens and is implanted in the eye between the iris (colored part of the eye) and the natural lens for a dramatic improvement in vision. The EVO lens is different from other vision correction options, like LASIK, performed by ophthalmologists as it is additive; meaning, it is implanted in the eye and does not involve the removal of corneal tissue. The EVO lens works in harmony with the natural eye while delivering sharp, clear vision, excellent night vision, and UV protection.1,2 Also, the EVO lens does not cause dry eye syndrome.3 While the EVO Visian ICL lens is new to the US market, over 1,000,000 EVO ICL lenses have been implanted in Europe, Asia and other places around the world.
About Aurora LASIK
Patient Focused Care. At Aurora, we don’t just care about getting our patients in and out. We want to make sure that everyone who comes to us for care feels genuinely cared for. Our top priority, besides providing the best results to our patients, is making sure that they feel educated, comfortable, and confident at every phase. We want our patients to know they they are part of the family, and not just numbers on a page. For more information visit AuroraLASIK.com.
