QualiTech Environmental Debuts Redesigned NOFI Current Buster Technology at Spill Control Association of America Meeting

Oil spill response and prevention industry leader showcases new innovation

We successfully deployed and recovered the system in under 30 minutes without any safety incidents.”
— QualiTech Environmental Operation Manager Josh Clifford
SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QualiTech Environmental Inc., the worldwide industry leader in providing equipment and services for oil spill response and prevention, along with its partner, AllMaritim AS, debuted the redesigned NOFI Current Buster 4 at the Spill Control Association of America (SCAA) Annual Meeting in Savannah on April 28.

“As a proud member of the SCAA, we were thrilled to play a role in the first-ever water demonstration in conjunction with the annual meeting,” QualiTech Environmental VP Mark Ploen said. “This was a unique opportunity to display the best-available technology to industry leaders and agencies along with the association members.”

This deployment was conducted alongside the industry’s largest oil spill response organization, Marine Spill Response Corporation (MSRC), that currently operates 19 NOFI Current Buster 4s and five NOFI Current Buster 2s protecting waterways during an oil spill.

“We successfully deployed and recovered the system in under 30 minutes without any safety incidents,” QualiTech Environmental Operation Manager Josh Clifford said. “Our team believes there is always room for improvement, and AllMaritim has improved an already incredible technology.”

The Savannah River, one of the Southeast’s largest freshwater outlets, has strong currents along with a significant amount of shipping traffic. It is a major industrial and commercial route, and currents were estimated to reach three knots during the demonstration.

“We are excited to bring this new and upgraded version of the Current Buster system to the Bureau of Safety and Enviromental Enforements (BSEE) and National Oil Spill Response and Renewable Energy Test Facility (OHMSETT) in June,” AllMaritim Managing Director Trond Dale said. “We have conducted extensive testing in Norway and are eager to view it in action again at OHMSETT where the technology will be put to the test.”

QualiTech Environmental provides consulting, training, equipment and support to combat and remediate oil spills. The organization partners with a number of the leading equipment and service providers to deliver top-in-class, end-to-end solutions to the response industry.

AllMaritim is the world's leading oil spill response equipment supplier with offerings that include a wide range of high-quality oil containment booms and oil recovery systems. AllMaritim is also the market leader within single vessel high speed systems.

For more information about QualiTech Environmental, please visit www.qualitechco.com/env/. For more information about AllMaritim, please visit www.allmaritim.com.

