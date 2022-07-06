Submit Release
Caroline O’Brien's newly released “Simply Put!” is a compilation of poems written to inspire readers

Simply Put

Author, Caroline O'Brien

“Simply Put!” from Book Vine Press author Caroline O’Brien is a heart-touching count filled with contemporary poems that bring inspiration to everyone.

This book is a collection of poems, intended to be thought-provoking and inspirational. All proceeds of this book are donated to The World Federation of Mental Health.”
— Caroline O'Brien
USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Simply Put!”: a compendium of inspiring poems that are based on real-life experiences and written with a variety of emotions, letting the readers feel inspired. “Simply Put” is the creation of published author Caroline O’Brien, a woman whose interests include reading, studying, live theatre, sketching, painting, art, poetry, travel and exercise. She has also published four books.

Caroline O’Brien writes, “This book is a collection of poems, intended to be thought-provoking and inspirational. I wanted to share thoughts, feelings, experiences and observations, simply put into poetry.”

Published by Book Vine Press, O’Brien’s new book is a notable handbook that makes everyone inspired as they read every poem written in this book.

This book ought to give readers inspiration and let them feel how incredibly interesting life is!

About Book Vine Press:

Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company. We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB). Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience. We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.

Caroline O'Brien
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here

