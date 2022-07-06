Caroline O’Brien's newly released “Simply Put!” is a compilation of poems written to inspire readers
“Simply Put!” from Book Vine Press author Caroline O’Brien is a heart-touching count filled with contemporary poems that bring inspiration to everyone.
This book is a collection of poems, intended to be thought-provoking and inspirational. All proceeds of this book are donated to The World Federation of Mental Health.”USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Simply Put!”: a compendium of inspiring poems that are based on real-life experiences and written with a variety of emotions, letting the readers feel inspired. “Simply Put” is the creation of published author Caroline O’Brien, a woman whose interests include reading, studying, live theatre, sketching, painting, art, poetry, travel and exercise. She has also published four books.
— Caroline O'Brien
Caroline O’Brien writes, “This book is a collection of poems, intended to be thought-provoking and inspirational. I wanted to share thoughts, feelings, experiences and observations, simply put into poetry.”
Published by Book Vine Press, O’Brien’s new book is a notable handbook that makes everyone inspired as they read every poem written in this book.
This book ought to give readers inspiration and let them feel how incredibly interesting life is!
