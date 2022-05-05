Saskatchewan Advances International Education Opportunities in Mexico

CANADA, May 5 - Released on May 5, 2022

130 Yucatán Students Will Study in the Province, and 35 Saskatchewan Students Will Study in Mexico

Advanced Education Minister Gene Makowsky travelled to Mexico to meet with government partners, many post-secondary institution partners, and students in Mexico City and Merida. The mission builds on the province's new International Education Strategy that positions the post-secondary sector to meet the commitments outlined in Saskatchewan's Growth Plan. Key activities focused on building partnerships, strengthening relationships, and advancing current and building new opportunities for post-secondary institutions in Saskatchewan and Mexico to collaborate around student mobility and research.

While in Merida, the Minister joined the Constitutional Governor of the State of Yucatán, to address students planning to study in Saskatchewan, along with their families, communities, and post-secondary education institutions. These students will be the first cohort from Mexico to take part in the Saskatchewan Student Ambassador Program announced in March. A total of 130 Yucatán students will be arriving in Saskatchewan to study at the Universities of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina in the coming weeks.

"Global engagement is a key component of the province's International Education Strategy, and Mexico is a key partner for Saskatchewan to advance international education and research opportunities and trade," Advanced Education Minister Gene Makowsky said. "We are grateful for the partnerships with post-secondary institutions in Mexico and look forward to welcoming students from Yucatán as well as providing Saskatchewan students with an opportunity to study in Mexico."

A total of 35 students from Saskatchewan Polytechnic and Parkland College will travel to Mexico to study at the Universidad Autónoma de Yucatán (UADY). While at UADY Minister Makowsky met with the first cohort of 16 students from Saskatchewan Polytechnic who are taking part in the Student Ambassador Program. The minister also delivered a keynote address to Yucatán students and attended a signing agreement between Saskatchewan Polytechnic and the UADY.

"Saskatchewan Polytechnic is pleased to be a part of the province's new International Education Strategy and participate in the Advanced Education mission in Mexico," Saskatchewan Polytechnic President and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said. "Our newly formed partnership with the University Autonomous of Yucatán supports our internationalization strategy by creating opportunities for collaboration and international study abroad programs, with a focus on Indigenous students. The study abroad opportunities launched this month with Indigenous Justice Studies students traveling to Yucatán. When students study abroad, they bring back skills and knowledge that benefit everyone."

"The relationships developed on this mission by the Government of Saskatchewan and our post-secondary institutions will ensure long-term connections with Mexico and many future opportunities for academic collaboration and outbound mobility," Parkland College President and CEO Dr. Mark Hoddenbagh said. "Parkland College students and staff will be participating in a new and exciting international exchange at the University Autonomous of Yucatán. This experience will strengthen Parkland's focus on growing its international presence and inspire other students and staff to participate in similar opportunities."

Minister Makowsky had the opportunity to engage with students at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México and the Instituto Politécnico Nacional de México as he provided a keynote address and then attended the signing of academic partnership agreements between the University of Saskatchewan and both institutions.

"The province's International Education Strategy is a key element to building important connections between our institution and partners in Mexico," University of Saskatchewan President Peter Stoicheff said. "The diverse perspectives that come from international collaboration strengthen the experience for all members of our campus community - particularly researchers and students."

The Minister had the opportunity to address and meet students at the Universidad Tecnológica de México. The University of Regina also has several partnerships with higher education institutes in Mexico.

"The University of Regina has more than 40 active agreements with post-secondary and government institutions in Mexico which provide international study opportunities for international and domestic students," University of Regina President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jeff Keshen said. "The province's new International Education Strategy is helping us build on these relationships and as a result of these collaborative efforts we are very much looking forward to welcoming the 65 students who will soon be arriving from Mexico to study at the U of R."

These agreement signings are a key component of the new International Education Strategy, which support the post-secondary education sector's global engagement goal. The International Education Strategy includes several initiatives related to global engagement, capacity building and leadership, to enhance the province's profile over the next five years to attract key international markets and new markets. The International Education Strategy was developed in partnership with the post-secondary sector to assist institutions to attract international students in innovative ways, while meeting commitments outlined in Saskatchewan's Growth Plan.

To further strengthen the relationship between the province and Mexico, the Government of Saskatchewan will be opening the Saskatchewan office in Mexico City in the coming months, which will be co-located with the Canadian Embassy.

To learn more about the strategy, visit studyinsask.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Mandy Lemon Advanced Education Regina Phone: 306-787-0355 Email: mandy.lemon3@gov.sk.ca