Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Provide Funding for Agriculture Strategic Field Program Projects

The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan have announced more than $484,000 for six projects through the Strategic Field Program (SFP) which offers funding for field level demonstrations and evaluation of targeted agriculture practices and technologies.

The SFP funding supports field-level demonstrations and research that are relevant to agriculture producers, such as studying the effect of dugout aeration on greenhouse gas emissions and the use of virtual fencing on forested pasture.

"Investments in research are leading us toward increasingly efficient and sustainable food production," said Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Marie-Claude Bibeau. "These applied research projects will give producers sustainable solutions that will contribute to the industry's growth."

The development of project proposals and applications for the SFP is led by Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture specialists. Funding is awarded on an annual basis. Successful projects in 2022 will be conducted by University of Regina, University of Saskatchewan, South East Research Farm, Judd Street Associates-Crops Consulting Services, Spencer Horticultural Solutions and the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association.

"Our government understands the importance of investments in research to not only test best practices in agriculture, but to help discover new ones," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "The continued success of this industry has helped establish Saskatchewan as a global leader in agricultural production and expertise, and is driving us toward the economic targets we've set for our future growth."

"We appreciate the governments' continued investment in research to advance innovation and profitability in the agriculture sector," Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association President Kelcy Elford said. "Work of this nature keeps our industry competitive and established as a model for best practices in agriculture."

The SFP is funded through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP), a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments that supports Canada's agriculture, agri-food and agri-products sectors. This includes a $2 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories, including a $388 million investment in strategic initiatives for Saskatchewan agriculture.

Targeted investments in field level demonstration and applied research projects provide producers and extension staff with new information that enhances the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of the provincial agriculture sector. Provincial agricultural research funding in 2022-23 is a record $33.8 million, which includes $2 million in new funding for the Global Institute for Food Security related to the sector's contributions to improved environmental outcomes.

For more information, including a full list of funded SFP projects, please visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/agriculture-natural-resources-and-industry/agribusiness-farmers-and-ranchers/canadian-agricultural-partnership-cap/science-research-and-innovation/strategic-field-program.

