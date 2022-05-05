Person of Interest Sought in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm Offense: 3700 Block of Hayes Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest in reference to an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm offense that occurred on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:55 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of gunfire. No injuries were reported.

A person of interest was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.