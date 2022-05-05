Submit Release
Bridge Closed on Canoe Camp Creek Road in Richmond Township, Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that the bridge carrying Route 2027 (Canoe Camp Creek Road) over Canoe Camp Creek is closed in Richmond Township, Tioga County, for emergency bridge repair work.

On Thursday, May 5, the bridge was closed after an inspection determined there was undermining of the abutment jacket and the original abutment. A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be making emergency repairs to the bridge.

A detour using Route 2022 (East Hill Road) in Covington Township and Route 660 in Covington, Putnam, and Richmond townships, will be in place until work is completed. The bridge is expected to be opened on Friday, May 13, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

###

