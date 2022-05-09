Submit Release
NEW YOUNG ADULT FICTION HELPS TEENS OVERCOME READING CHALLENGES

Overspray

Russ Thompson

OVERSPRAY by Russ Thompson

Packs an emotional punch, deftly exploring the complexities of teenage emotions...Overspray will win the hearts of teen readers and keep them engaged in reading.”
— Publishers Weekly, BookLife Reviews
UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A retired reading teacher and high-school principal has recently published the latest book in his Young Adult series targeted specifically for reluctant teen readers.

In OVERSPRAY by Russ Thompson, Nick Simonson is troubled, lonely, and sinking fast in high school. His teachers don't like him, his grades are falling, and he sees no future for himself. Tragedies occur that plunge him lower. Can he pick himself up and move forward?

The new book, along with the author’s earlier work, is designed to help teens improve their reading skills, develop confidence, and go on to read books that are more challenging. Thompson’s books are easy to read, with short sentences, easy vocabulary, and compelling stories that focus on realistic situations faced by teens.

OVERSPRAY is clean, classroom-appropriate, and does not contain sex or profanity. It has hopeful messages about overcoming real-life problems to inspire students and help them develop positive attitudes about themselves.

One Amazon reviewer writes, “How does Thompson get into a kid's head like this? Nick's struggle with his emotions sounds true and authentic. Anger, sadness, feelings of failure are all very real for kids. Nice to see a hopeful outcome.”

OVERSPRAY is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.

During his many years of working with young people, Russ Thompson observed that every student can achieve at high levels. His additional books to help teens improve their reading skills include No Place to Hide, Never Wanted, Taken Away, All Alone, and Knocked Down.

Russ Thompson
Russ Thompson, Author
+1 310-908-7921
russthompsonbooks@outlook.com

