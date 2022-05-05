Nova Scotia, New Brunswick Selected to Host 2023 World Juniors

CANADA, May 5 - Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have been selected to host the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.

“Nova Scotia is thrilled to be selected to host the 2023 World Juniors, which will be the best tournament to date,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We are ready to roll out the welcome mat for the teams, their families and visiting fans – and I’ll be in the arena with thousands of Nova Scotians, cheering at each and every game.”

Halifax and Moncton will serve as the host cities for the tournament, to be played December 26, 2022 to January 5, 2023 at the Scotiabank Centre and Avenir Centre.

Quotes:

We are excited to have partnered with Nova Scotia to win the bid to serve as hosts. This world event will showcase our province and our region, and we will provide an unforgettable experience for both New Brunswickers and those visiting. We look forward to hosting the players and their families. Blaine Higgs, Premier of New Brunswick

Halifax is a hockey town and so is Moncton. Hosting the World Juniors will help our region rebound from the pandemic, celebrate our passion for the game and inspire the next generation of hockey players in our region. Mike Savage, Mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality

This is a big win for the Maritimes and our fans. I am thrilled for those fans who have been there to support junior hockey since day one and will be given the opportunity to watch the best players in the world hit the ice at the Scotiabank Centre and Avenir Centre this December. Brian Urquhart, President, Halifax Mooseheads

We are thrilled to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship at Scotiabank Centre and can’t wait to welcome fans, players and teams from around the world. Hosting this event is a testament to Nova Scotia’s reputation as a world-class event destination and we know our communities will be alive with excitement, creating an impact and legacy in our region for years to come. Carrie Cussons, President and CEO, Scotiabank Centre