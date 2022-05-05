Submit Release
News Search

There were 793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,402 in the last 365 days.

Metaverse Advisory Group Inc. makes the following announcement in accordance with National Instrument 62-103

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse Advisory Group Inc. (the “Shareholder”) makes the following announcement in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues.

The Shareholder advises that it has filed an early warning report in connection with its holding of common shares (the “Shares”) in the capital of Sniper Resources Ltd. (the “Company”).

The Company is a reporting issuer whose common shares are not listed on any exchange; having an office at Suite 3606 – 833 Seymour Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 0G4

The Shareholder recently acquired beneficial ownership and control over 26,250,000 Shares pursuant to an asset purchase and sale agreement with the Company (the “Transaction”) whereby the Company acquired from the Shareholder certain digital land in the Decentraland Metaverse. The Shareholder now holds 26,250,000 Shares of the Company, representing 99.20% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company.

The Shareholder may acquire additional securities of the Company, or may sell some or all of the securities now held by it from time to time in the future, but it has no present intentions in either regard.

Please refer to the early warning report for further details concerning the Shareholder’s holding of securities of the Company, a copy of which may be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.
Metaverse Advisory Group Inc.

Khurram Shroff, Director


METAVERSE ADVISORY GROUP INC.
Suite 750 – 580 Hornby Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3B6

Khurram Shroff
Metaverse Advisory Group Inc.
email us here

You just read:

Metaverse Advisory Group Inc. makes the following announcement in accordance with National Instrument 62-103

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.