Metaverse Advisory Group Inc. makes the following announcement in accordance with National Instrument 62-103
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse Advisory Group Inc. (the “Shareholder”) makes the following announcement in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues.
The Shareholder advises that it has filed an early warning report in connection with its holding of common shares (the “Shares”) in the capital of Sniper Resources Ltd. (the “Company”).
The Company is a reporting issuer whose common shares are not listed on any exchange; having an office at Suite 3606 – 833 Seymour Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 0G4
The Shareholder recently acquired beneficial ownership and control over 26,250,000 Shares pursuant to an asset purchase and sale agreement with the Company (the “Transaction”) whereby the Company acquired from the Shareholder certain digital land in the Decentraland Metaverse. The Shareholder now holds 26,250,000 Shares of the Company, representing 99.20% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company.
The Shareholder may acquire additional securities of the Company, or may sell some or all of the securities now held by it from time to time in the future, but it has no present intentions in either regard.
Please refer to the early warning report for further details concerning the Shareholder’s holding of securities of the Company, a copy of which may be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.
Metaverse Advisory Group Inc.
Khurram Shroff, Director
METAVERSE ADVISORY GROUP INC.
Suite 750 – 580 Hornby Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3B6
Khurram Shroff
