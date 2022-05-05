Plasma Therapy Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

The global plasma therapy market is projected to reach USD 932.4 million by 2030, growing at a 13.91% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2022 and 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plasma therapy can replace the missing or deficient proteins, allowing people to live healthy and disorder-free lives. With improvements in plasma-fractionation techniques, scientists can develop human plasma-derived therapies for debilitating, chronic, and life-threatening disorders. Plasma products are critical in medical treatment and prophylaxis. Plasma products are essential for treating bleeding emergencies, autoimmune disorders, and a variety of chronic conditions such as hemophilia and congenital and acquired immune deficiencies. The plasma therapy market is growing due to increased access to healthcare, new products, and diagnostic advances. According to the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association, in 2017, the United States was the largest contributor to the global source plasma supply. Favorable regulatory guidelines and efficient infrastructure have increased the availability of donors, fueling the global plasma therapy market.

Drivers

Rise in COVID-19 cases around the globe A plasma boost increased plasma therapy and its application to the world's growing cancer cases. COVID-19 is a viral disease caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). It is a new disease with little known about it and no effective treatments. The plasma of a person who has been cured from COVID-19 is now being tested as a possible cure for the virus. Plasma is a cellular component of blood that contains antibodies, including those that specifically recognize SARS-CoV-2. The plasma was administered to patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, which demonstrated a positive response to the virus. The rise in other diseases such as autoimmune disorder (Arthritis), androgenic alopecia, and cardiac muscle injuries has increased the use of plasma therapy. The market is being driven by the increasing use of plasma therapy in disease treatment.

Raising public awareness of diseases and potential treatment options







Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Plasma Therapy Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency. Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.





Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Plasma Therapy Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Plasma Therapy Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Plasma Therapy Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.





Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Plasma Therapy Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

