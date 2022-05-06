Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Protects Victims of Age Discrimination in the Workplace in Southern California

One of Burbank's premier law firms provides legal help to those facing age discrimination in the workplace in Southern California.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. based in Burbank, California, announced today that the law firm fights on behalf of workers in employment cases, especially those facing age discrimination in the workplace in Southern California.

"It is an honor and a privilege to fight for employees facing workplace discrimination on the basis of age," said Michael Akopyan, founder and spokesperson for the Akopyan Law Firm. "Under California's Fair Employment and Housing Act, it is unlawful for an employer to take any adverse employment action against an employee because the employee is 40 years old or older."

"Despite the clear mandate of California's Fair Employment and Housing Act, thousands of older workers are still being discriminated against because of their age," said Akopyan and added, "If you have been mistreated at work or fired from your job because of your age, you may have suffered unlawful age discrimination."

"If you believe you have been discriminated against by your employer because of your age, contact us for a complimentary case evaluation," said Akopyan.

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has more than a decade of experience in litigating employment cases and personal injury cases. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan were named to the 2022 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have combined experience of over 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary case evaluation.

###

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

2600 W. Olive Ave. Suite 587,

Burbank, CA 91505