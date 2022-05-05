Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Helps Employees Recover Unpaid Wages in Los Angeles Area

One of Burbank's premier law firms provides legal help to employees who have not been paid in full by their employers in LA and surrounding areas.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. based in Burbank, California, announced today that the law firm protects the rights of and helps them recover unpaid wages in Los Angeles and elsewhere in Southern California.

"We fight for employees whose wages have not been paid by their employers," said Michael Akopyan, founder and spokesperson for the Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. "In California, wages get special treatment under the law because of the economic position of the average worker and their dependence on wages."

"Wages are not ordinary debts of the employer like rent, insurance, or utilities" said Akopyan and added, "California law favors full and prompt payment of wages due to employees.”

“If your wages have not been paid by your employer and you need to speak with an unpaid wage lawyer in Los Angeles County, the Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. may be able to help,” said Akopyan. “Our unpaid wage attorneys have substantial experience representing employees in unpaid wage cases and can help you secure the wages that you have earned.”

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has more than a decade of experience in litigating employment cases and personal injury cases. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan were named to the 2022 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have combined experience of over 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary case evaluation.

###

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

2600 W. Olive Ave. Suite 587,

Burbank, CA 91505