Award winning podcast, Real Life Real Crime, uses crowd-sourcing to get 66 year murder conviction
In March 2021, Mary Pourciau was found murdered in her home.
Woody Overton uses the fans of his podcast to solve a murder for the second time with his #justicefor series on the award winning podcast Real Life Real CrimeBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woody Overton, host of Real Life Real Crime uses his fans to help solve cases and get convictions.
Woody Overton, host of the award winning true crime podcast, Real Life Real Crime, has used his fans yet again to help solve a murder.
In October 2019, Overton began investigating the murder of Courtney Coco, a young girl murdered in Alexandria, Louisiana in October 2004. Stephanie Belgard, Courtney's mother, reached out to Overton for help. Overton was up for the challenge. He had solved a few cold cases in his time and knew it was not an easy road to go down. He had the idea to use the fans of his podcast to help solve this case. As a retired investigator with Louisiana State Police and holding many other titles throughout his career Overton knew that the general public is not very comfortable sharing information about crimes, especially with law enforcement. As a retired law enforcement agent he knew he had a better chance of people reaching out. He set up a hotline for people to call in anonymous tips and any information they thought would be helpful. Real Life Real Crime received several calls which ultimately led to the arrest of Anthony Burns for the murder of Courtney Coco. This was the first time Woody Overton used crowd-sourcing on his podcast to solve a cold case.
Real Life Real Crime went on to be nominated for several People's Choice Podcast Awards that year. Ultimately winning the People Choice Podcast Award for Drama & Storytelling. In 2020, the podcast won 2nd Runner Up to Criminal in Discover Pods Awards True Crime Podcast of the Year. Most recently, Real Life Real Crime was nominated for 4 People's Choice Awards, ultimately winning 2021 Best Male Host.
Because of the successes of the podcast, Overton receives numerous requests each day from families that are in pain.
These families have lost loved ones and the cases are not solved. Overton uses his knowledge to consult families during their most difficult times. Recently a murder was brought to Overton's attention by several of his fans and friends.
Mary Pourchiau was found murdered in her home in March of 2021. Mary's family had evidence of the police lying to them about the case and needed help. Overton agreed to talk to one of Mary's sisters and never looked back.
The series began in December 2021 and lasted 5 weeks. The last episode in the series was released on January 11, 2022 with a call to action for listeners. The call to action is simple- contact the sheriffs office and news channels and ask why this case was not being worked. January 20, 2022, Mary's husband, Gerald Pourciau and his new wife, Christina, were arrested for Mary's murder.
Earlier this week Gerald confessed to murdering Mary and was sentenced yesterday, May 4, 2022 to 66 years in prison. Overton was by the families side the whole time and was at the sentencing . The crowd cheered when they saw him and applauded his work in this case. More importantly, justice was served and Mary can now rest in peace.
