5G in Healthcare Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

The global 5G in healthcare market is expected to cross ~USD 27948.4 million by 2030 at a CAGR of ~73.1%.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the healthcare sector, 5G provides a significant development by enabling a new ecosystem where patients' needs are met efficiently and cost-effectively. In recent years, the use of 5G networks in healthcare has increased. Advances in robotics, the IoT, and AI will reshape the health system into a newly connected ecosystem. 5G networks will connect billions of low-energy devices, remote sensors, and clinical wearables, serving as the backbone infrastructure for this vast network. Patients living in rural areas with doctors located several miles away can find traveling to doctors when they're sick time-consuming and difficult. With the new advance technology patients who own a webcam and a computer connected to the Internet can get health care from the comfort of their homes. In telemedicine, patients consult with doctors face-to-face through a video web connection, and doctors can view their patients' vital signs on computer monitors.



Drivers



Increaded adoption of telemedicine and robotic surgery

For many years, ICT and medical expertise have been a potent mix for improving patient care. Remote diagnosis and robotic-assisted surgery are already widely implemented worldwide, and the rapid evolution of ICT will make even more things possible for these treatments. Telemedicine requires a network capable of high-quality video delivery in real time, which often means using a wired network. Numerous countries have made telemedicine and telehealth a priority, with several countries creating statewide networks which include coverage, reimbursement rules, and a legal framework for telehealth services. Furthermore, in the wake of the pandemic, healthcare delivery changed dramatically. Patients needed immediate care, so hospitals and doctors' offices became potential exposure zones. As a result of this, telemedicine became the preferred method of care delivery for individuals in need of care. The high grade of virtual care available when combined with 5G technology solutions will revolutionize the delivery of healthcare

The ability of 5G technology to transmit large patient data files quickly will allow for the development of new medical services.





List of Key Vendors Covered in this Report

AT&T Inc.

Verizon

Ericsson

T?Mobile USA, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Telus Communications Inc.

Telit

Orange S.A.

Telefónica, S.A.

SAMSUNG

BT Group

NEC Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

NTT Docomo Inc.

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the 5G in Healthcare Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.





Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

5G in Healthcare Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the 5G in Healthcare Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, 5G in Healthcare Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.





Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this 5G in Healthcare Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the potential of the 5G in Healthcare Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global 5G in Healthcare Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in 5G in Healthcare Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in 5G in Healthcare Market?

Which region has the highest investments in 5G in Healthcare Market?

What are the latest research and activities in 5G in Healthcare Market?

Who are the prominent players in 5G in Healthcare Market?

