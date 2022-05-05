Submit Release
Web3Graph, a Web 3.0 data graph infrastructure project, receives a seed round investment from Huobi Incubator

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3Graph, a Web3 data graph project, is pleased to announce its seed round investment from Huobi Incubator, the project incubation arm of leading exchange, Huobi Global.

As an open-graph protocol specifically for the Web3.0 era, Web3Graph focuses on providing the Web3.0 natives with graph information, serving Web3.0 developers with a fast and accurate platform to exchange and present information and data for Web 3.0 applications.

Based on smart contracts and a powerful off-chain event engine, Web3Graph is empowered for providing the event-driven open graphs for developers and decentralized applications.

Developers can directly integrate the Web3Graph Protocol to build their own project functions and grasp the graph content of events and relationships generated by existing Web3.0 apps on Web3Graph, jumpstarting their own applications.

The Web3Graph not only provides social graph content for social App developers, but also sets a unified, open and secure data standard for future Web 3.0 d’apps, providing a data foundation for GameFi, DeFi, SocialFi, DAO and others.

Website：https://web3graph.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/web3graph
Discord: https://discord.gg/vuffYdhWNf
Telegram Group: https://t.me/Web3Graphchat

Media Contact:
pr@yourPRstrategist.com


Web3Graph, a Web 3.0 data graph infrastructure project, receives a seed round investment from Huobi Incubator

