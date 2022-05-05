The Global Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market is Anticipated to Surge at a CAGR of 6.41% Reaching USD 10.08 Billion by 2026, Analyzes DelveInsight

The Orthopedic Trauma Devices market is expected to boost owing to the rising incidence of trauma and accident cases, the increasing prevalence of degenerative bone disorders, the increasing number of sports-related injuries, rising technological advancements pertaining to orthopedic trauma devices, and the rising number of new product launches, among others.

According to the latest report published by DelveInsight, “Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Insight Report,” the global Orthopedic Trauma Devices market is expected to witness significant growth owing to an increase in the prevalence of simple fractures and severe life-threatening injuries. Furthermore, the rising number of accidents or other fatal incidences, along with the rising number of trauma associated with road accidents, fall injuries, and the increasing prevalence pertaining to osteoarthritis and orthopedic sports injury, is also a major factor contributing to the growth of Orthopedic Trauma Devices market. This report will provide an in-depth understanding of the Orthopedic Trauma Devices market, further benefiting the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Orthopedic Trauma Devices market.

Key Takeaways from the Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Report

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Orthopedic Trauma Devices market during the forecast period.

The leading Orthopedic Trauma Devices companies such as Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Medical Inc, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), B. Braun Melsungen AG., Stryker, Medtronic, Acumed, INION OY, Orthomed., Smith+Nephew, CONMED Corporation, Bioretec Ltd, Arthrex Inc, JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, OsteoMed, Medartis AG, Biorez, Invibio Ltd, Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, DJO, LLC , and others are currently working in the Orthopedic Trauma Devices market.

As per the estimates, the Orthopedic Trauma Devices market size was USD 6.61 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 10.08 billion by 2026

In October 2021, CurvaFix Inc launched the CurvaFix implant in the United States. The implant is said to have applicability in the fixation of pelvic and acetabular fractures.

In June 2021, Zimmer Biomet launched Bactiguard-coated orthopedic trauma implants for infection prevention in select Europe and Middle East, and Africa markets. In January 2021, these implants received the CE mark.

In May 2021, Safe Orthopedics received the CE mark approval for their new Hickory screw, which is part of their SteruiSpine PS next-generation product portfolio.

On July 20, 2020, OrthoFix received the FDA Clearance and CE Mark for the JuniOrtho Plating System.

On March 05, 2019, CurvaFix received the FDA (510) Clearance for the CurvaFix rodscrew. CurvaFix's patented solution has the potential to improve outcomes and enable a less invasive approach to pelvic trauma surgery.

received the FDA (510) Clearance for the . CurvaFix’s patented solution has the potential to improve outcomes and enable a less invasive approach to pelvic trauma surgery. Thus, owing to the launch of such devices, there will be a rapid growth observed in the Orthopedic Trauma Devices market during the forecast period.

To read more about the latest highlights related to Orthopedic Trauma Devices, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Report

Orthopedic Trauma Devices

Orthopedic trauma is a condition that includes injuries majorly affecting the human skeletal systems, thereby limiting the smooth mobility of the person affected and reducing the quality of life. The orthopedic trauma conditions include conditions that range from simple fractures to severe life-threatening injuries caused, owing to accidents or other fatal incidences. The various equipment and devices that play a wide role in reconstructive surgeries comprise screws, plate systems, nail systems, and special implants (such as internal fixator devices and external fixator devices). The orthopedic trauma devices are commonly made of titanium and stainless steel.

Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Insights

Geographically, the global Orthopedic Trauma Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America currently leads the global Orthopedic Trauma Devices market, and is expected that it will remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is owing to the recent product approvals pertaining to orthopedic trauma devices and the rising incidence of orthopedic disorders in the region, among other factors in the region. Furthermore, the rising research and development with respect to Orthopedic Trauma Devices, along with the rising adoption of the devices across the North American region, will also contribute to the growth of the regional Orthopedic Trauma Devices market growth.

Further, In the United States, the rising sports injury is also expected to propel the Orthopedic Trauma Devices market. Further, due to the increase in the presence of key players in the Asia-Pacific region, there is an increasing demand observed for Orthopedic Trauma Devices in these regions will drive the Orthopedic Trauma Devices market growth.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Orthopedic Trauma Devices market, get a snapshot of the report Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market

Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Dynamics

The Orthopedic Trauma Devices market is witnessing a growth in market revenue as a result of the increased incidence of different degenerative bone conditions such as osteoporosis. Another important factor driving the growth of the Orthopedic Trauma Devices market is the increase in the number of road traffic injuries.

However, the demanding product approval process, metal sensitivity in patients, and the high cost of operations may prove to be significant limitations on the Orthopedic Trauma Devices market expansion.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the Orthopedic Trauma Devices shipment. The COVID-19 patients are occupying advanced healthcare facilities across the world, thus resulting in the scarcity of healthcare staff for the treatment of other illnesses. Apart from that, the elective surgical treatments and the supply chain disruptions during the shutdowns will also cause a reduction in the number of surgical procedures around the world.

However, considering the post-pandemic situation wherein the lockdown restrictions have been eased and owing to a large number of vaccinations amongst the population and resumed patient visits, it can be anticipated that there will be an increase in the demand for orthopedic devices, leading to an overall increase of the Orthopedic Trauma Devices market growth.

Get a sneak peek at the Orthopedic Trauma Devices market dynamics @ Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2018-2026

2018-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Internal Fixators (Plates & Screws, Rods & Pins, and Others) and External Fixators (Unilateral, Circular, Hybrid, and Others)

Internal Fixators (Plates & Screws, Rods & Pins, and Others) and External Fixators (Unilateral, Circular, Hybrid, and Others) Market Segmentation By Absorbability - Non-Absorbable and Resorbable

Non-Absorbable and Resorbable Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Orthopedic Trauma Devices Companies - Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Medical Inc, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), B. Braun Melsungen AG., Stryker, Medtronic, Acumed, INION OY, Orthomed., Smith+Nephew, CONMED Corporation, Bioretec Ltd, Arthrex Inc, JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, OsteoMed, Medartis AG, Biorez, Invibio Ltd, Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, DJO, LLC, among others

Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Medical Inc, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), B. Braun Melsungen AG., Stryker, Medtronic, Acumed, INION OY, Orthomed., Smith+Nephew, CONMED Corporation, Bioretec Ltd, Arthrex Inc, JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, OsteoMed, Medartis AG, Biorez, Invibio Ltd, Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, DJO, LLC, among others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Orthopedic Trauma Devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period (201-26) to reach USD 10.08 billion by 2026.

Which MedTech key players in the Orthopedic Trauma Devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Orthopedic Trauma Devices Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market 7 Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing how Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market will be growing by 2026? Click to get a snapshot of the Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Analysis

