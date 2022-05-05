FundHER World Capital is Giving Away 10% of the Company to Select Partners

Rose Vitale President and sole shareholder of DRA Family Office is giving away 10% of FundHER World Capital to select partners who support women entrepreneurs.

My offer to give away 10% of FundHER World Capital’s shares demonstrates my commitment to ensuring that the people who invest in women will be rewarded for their efforts” — Rose Vitale

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose Vitale, President and sole shareholder of DRA Family Office, just announced that she is giving away 10% of FundHER World Capital to select partners passionate about supporting women-owned and women-led businesses.

“By giving up 10% of my shares in FundHER World Capital, I’m doing something nobody has done before,” Vitale says. “This is how much I believe in FundHER World Capital’s ability to change lives for women worldwide. I want to better the lives of not just women entrepreneurs but the people who support them. The best way I can do that is by giving selected partners a stake in my business.”

Vitale further explains, “I am being very selective with who gets part of the 10% shares. These partners were selected for their commitment and continued efforts to help women get funded.”

Currently, women-owned businesses receive around two percent of venture capital funding annually. Vitale is focused on changing that with the launch of the DRA Family Office and FundHER World Capital.

“I know there are women business owners and leaders out there who are exceptionally smart and talented. The only thing standing in their way of becoming household names is someone who believes in them and is willing to offer the financial support they need to be successful,” says Vitale.

“I’m looking for fiercely dedicated investors looking to completely change the state of funding for women-owned and women-led businesses,” Vitale elaborates. “My offer to give away 10% of FundHER World Capital’s shares demonstrates my commitment to ensuring that the people who invest in women will be rewarded for their efforts.”

Vitale adds, “I want to work with investors seeking more than just a cash payout at the end. I need to know they have integrity and are dedicated to helping women business owners and entrepreneurs achieve their goals.”

Investors interested in learning more about DRA Family Office and FundHER World Capital are encouraged to contact Vitale. Visit https://drafamilyoffice.com/ to learn more about this exciting opportunity.