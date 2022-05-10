Lydonia Technologies Named to Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

The company stands out among peers for its people-first approach to culture, strong leadership, and remarkable levels of employee engagement

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. This list is comprised of United States-based companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

Thousands of companies submitted applications this year, but only 475 were selected for the Best Workplaces of 2022. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

“Lydonia Technologies is honored to be recognized on Inc.’s annual list of Best Workplaces for 2022. I founded Lydonia in 2019 with the vision of a fast-growing, customer-focused organization where team members are engaged and want to come to work every day,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO, Lydonia Technologies. “It is incredible to see that vision coming to life. Lydonia is consistently investing in people and facilities to support the company’s growth. To that end, we have recently upgraded our corporate headquarters to a space that is four times the size of our prior facility, with additional amenities for customers, partners, and employees. We are hiring, adding new customers, and expanding our partnerships every day.”

Liz Bearce, Vice President of Marketing, added, “We are incredibly proud of what we are building here at Lydonia – a culture where everyone feels seen, heard, and loves working together as a team. Being named to Inc. Magazine’s annual list of Best Workplaces validates what we already knew, Lydonia is the best place to work!”

Since the start of 2021, Lydonia has grown its workforce by 300%. The company has invested in sales, marketing, consulting, delivery, customer success, finance, and more. Additionally, the company added 350% more customers in that same period. The company’s growth, success, and ability to attract and retain elite talent solidifies Lydonia’s position as a top-tier employer in Massachusetts.

Lydonia Technologies will be featured in the May/June 2022 issue of Inc. Magazine, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022.

About Lydonia

Lydonia Technologies, a national consultancy headquartered in Boston, works with customers to harness the power of automation, changing the way they do business and capitalizing on their most precious commodity: time. Automation tackles routine and repetitive tasks, resulting in increased productivity, innovation, and achievement. We are a proud partner of UiPath and a recipient of their Americas Impact Partner of the Year award. To learn more, visit www.lydoniatech.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

