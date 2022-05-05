Submit Release
Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division Offers Mobile Driver Services in Missoula

MISSOULA — To further support customers in the Missoula area in response to increased demand, Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) will be at the state Department of Transportation in Missoula for a week-long mobile licensing event Monday, May 9 through Friday, May 13.

MVD’s mobile unit offers service on a first come-first-served basis and can accommodate 25-30 customers each day. Customers will be able to renew or replace Standard and Commercial Driver Licenses as well as REAL ID Standard or Class D licenses. The mobile unit will also be able to process out-of-state transfers if the applicant has a current and valid out-of-state license.

The mobile unit will be in the parking lot of the state Department of Transportation located in Missoula at 2100 W. Broadway St., Monday, May 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 10 – Thursday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please check the MVD website for information on what you will need to bring with you for a successful transaction. Detailed information for each type of license can be found here: https://dojmt.gov/driving/driverservices/

