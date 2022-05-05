REMINDER: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to hold quarterly meeting in-person on May 19

Raleigh

May 5, 2022

The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Board will hold its quarterly business meeting at NC State’s McKimmon Center in Room 3 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 19. Members of the public are invited to attend in person or listen online.

Who: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

What: Quarterly business meeting via WebEx

When: Thursday, May 19th at 3pm

Where: McKimmon Center, Room 3

1101 Gorman St., Raleigh, NC 27606

To attend via WebEx, click the link: Link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e7ca03e47600bc644ae1416918bd6281b Phone: +1-415-655-0003 Event number: 2423 590 4656 Event password: NCDEQ

Two board subcommittees plan to meet in advance of the meeting:

1 p.m. – Public Outreach subcommittee

2 p.m. – Cumulative Impacts subcommittee

There will be a public comment period starting at 5 p.m. with the opportunity to sign up upon arrival at the meeting.

The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Board will also hold a special meeting next Tuesday, May 10 on the topic of cumulative impacts. For more information, click here.

Members of the Board were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members and additional meeting materials go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.