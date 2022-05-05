Wendy’s Set to Return to the Land of Fire and Ice with Four New Locations
EINPresswire.com/ -- May 2022 - Wendy‘s has announced its return to Iceland after a 16-year hiatus. Consumers will now be able to purchase, and eat, the once forbidden ‘square burger.’
With their announcement, Wendy’s will now be opening in four locations across Iceland. This includes: three openings in and around the capital of Iceland, Reykjavík, a possible opening in Akureyri, as well as an opening in Keflavík Airport, which is Iceland‘s main international airport. Wendy‘s Iceland is looking for over 60 employees that will start training at the beginning of June. This new licensing deal is part of Wendy‘s plans to expand into Europe, which started in the UK last year and will continue in 2022; with plans to open 50 new restaurants.
Wendy’s Iceland has also hired a team of local comedians to ‘roast’ their fellow Icelanders on social media. Similarly, Wendy’s Iceland has the intention of releasing Iceland-specific items and products. These new offerings will be unique to Iceland, and will show Icelanders how much Wendy’s value their support.
Fast food restaurants and chains were initially integrated into the Icelandic market in the 90s. This was followed by a surge in consumption. However, by the end of the late 2000s, the recession and the decline of the Icelandic Krona caused many fast food chains to retreat out of Iceland. This was largely due to a decline in consumption. Moreover, Iceland’s location and spatial layout allowed for greater transportation costs for international chains. Wendy’s was not the only fast food or international chain to close its doors in Iceland. McDonalds, Burger King and Dunkin’ Donuts have also not been able to survive in the Icelandic economy.
Wendy’s Icelandic presence was previously operated by the US army in Keflavík base from 1992 to 2006. However, Icelanders were prohibited from purchasing from the restaurant after local hot dog merchants complained about Wendy‘s unfair tax advantage (since it was run by the US army and was exempt from local taxes). Despite this, it is known that Icelanders had many ways to obtain the square burgers with the help of US troops and their families. As a result, since Wendy’s departure from Iceland, the restaurant has become a favorite for Icelanders when traveling abroad. This illustrates the Icelandic fascination and love for the iconic square burger.
Following the trials of covid-19, Iceland has now lifted all sanctions related to the pandemic. There is an anticipated and expected increase in tourism in Iceland this summer. This could offer Wendy’s the opportunity to permeate a presence in the country as soon as possible. Icelanders have a great affinity for companies returning to the market, or international brands announcing their arrival. The special bond, as a result of the ban on Wendy's, has also provided a unique opportunity to fulfill the craving Icelanders have had for the once ‘forbidden’ square burgers.
About Wendy’s
Wendy’s is an international fast food chain that was founded in the US. The brand is known for having square shaped burgers. This was an idea that was hotly debated for a long period of time. A notable reason as to why the burgers are square, is the fact that with the shape, consumers can see the meat that they are consuming. This allows consumers to notice the quality of the meat. Wendy’s is known for standing for high-quality and fresh meat and produce that is never frozen. By highlighting the meat, Wendy’s is illustrating to their consumers that they have followed through with their promise.
Wendy’s states that their focus is now on freshness, affordability, and their employees. Wendy’s Iceland highlights that, “We are serious about providing fresh food that is high quality, safe, traceable, and from responsible sources.”
There are currently over 6,000 Wendy’s locations across the globe. This is an indication of not only the size of the franchise, but the popularity of their offerings. Now, Wendy’s is returning to Iceland, and once more, Icelanders can purchase their favorite items.
Oddur Eysteinn Friðriksson
Oddur Eysteinn Friðriksson
Wendy's Iceland Inc
+354 661 8345
email us here