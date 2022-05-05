Chief Justice Announces Nebraska Problem-Solving Court Month with Proclamation

Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican held a proclamation signing ceremony announcing the month of May as Nebraska Problem-Solving Court Month on behalf of the State Judicial Branch on Wednesday, May 4, at 2:00 p.m. The ceremony was streamed live from the Nebraska Supreme Court Courtroom which can be viewed here.

In his opening remarks, Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Jeff Funke stated that the proclamation is “Our opportunity to appreciate all of you”, speaking to the crowd of Problem-Solving Court Coordinators and mentors from across the state. State Court Administrator Corey Steel remarked, “To judges, court staff, probation staff; thank you for your tireless effort. I want to say ‘thank you’ to the participants (of Problem-Solving Courts). They are the ones putting in the work… you make it easy for us to do our jobs.” In closing, Nebraska State Probation Administrator, Deb Minardi, stated that there is “No question Problem-Solving Courts have made their mark. If you have ever experienced a Problem-Solving Court, you know it is life-changing.”

Problem-solving courts, which operate through the Nebraska Judicial Branch, are innovative court programs that combine intensive community-based supervision, judicial accountability, and behavioral health treatment to intervene against crime by addressing circumstances underlying criminal conduct. Judges, defense attorneys, prosecutors, supervision personnel, law enforcement, treatment providers, researchers, educators, and others dedicated to problem-solving courts work collaboratively to improve the lives of their participants and strengthen communities across the state.

The month of May is nationally identified as Drug Court Month. With the diverse programming offered through Nebraska courts, it is appropriate to recognize the efforts of all of Nebraska’s problem-solving courts by proclaiming May as Problem-Solving Court Month. Chief Justice Heavican issued the proclamation announcing the significance of Nebraska’s system of problem-solving courts, urging all citizens, particularly those within the legal community, to take note of the occasion.