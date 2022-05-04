2022-05-04 11:40:39.36 Husband Surprises Wife with $50,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket

2022-05-04 11:40:39.36

A Missouri Lottery player bought a “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket worth $50,000 while his wife was out of town. He was missing his wife and had a rough day at work when he decided to buy the Scratchers ticket at Clinton Everyday Mart, 101 N. 2nd St., in Clinton.

“My luck had to change,” he explained.

He admitted he didn’t tell his wife he’d won right away. Instead, he surprised her by taking her with him when he claimed his prize at the Lottery’s regional office in Kansas City.

“When I saw the claim paperwork, I said, ‘Oh, babe. You won $1,000!’” his wife shared. “And he goes, ‘Yeah,’ and then I realized, ‘Oh my God, you won $50,000!’ and he grinned real big and said, ‘No, we won $50,000.’”

They plan to use some of their winnings on a pontoon boat and are planning a trip to Jamaica.

“Millionaire Blowout” is the first $50 Scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery. The game currently offers over $285 million in unclaimed prizes, including three top prizes of $5 million and 17 $1 million prizes.

Players can enter their eligible “Millionaire Blowout” tickets into their My Lottery® Players Club accounts for a chance to win $500 cash in “Scratch Big, Win Big!” monthly drawings.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Henry County won more than $3.8 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $367,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $408,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in Henry County, visit MOLottery.com.