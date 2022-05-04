Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,366 in the last 365 days.

2022-05-04 11:40:39.36 Husband Surprises Wife with $50,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket

2022-05-04 11:40:39.36

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery player bought a “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket worth $50,000 while his wife was out of town. He was missing his wife and had a rough day at work when he decided to buy the Scratchers ticket at Clinton Everyday Mart, 101 N. 2nd St., in Clinton. 

“My luck had to change,” he explained.

He admitted he didn’t tell his wife he’d won right away. Instead, he surprised her by taking her with him when he claimed his prize at the Lottery’s regional office in Kansas City.

“When I saw the claim paperwork, I said, ‘Oh, babe. You won $1,000!’” his wife shared. “And he goes, ‘Yeah,’ and then I realized, ‘Oh my God, you won $50,000!’ and he grinned real big and said, ‘No, we won $50,000.’”

They plan to use some of their winnings on a pontoon boat and are planning a trip to Jamaica.

“Millionaire Blowout” is the first $50 Scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery.  The game currently offers over $285 million in unclaimed prizes, including three top prizes of $5 million and 17 $1 million prizes.

Players can enter their eligible “Millionaire Blowout” tickets into their My Lottery® Players Club accounts for a chance to win $500 cash in “Scratch Big, Win Big!” monthly drawings.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Henry County won more than $3.8 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $367,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $408,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds. 

To see how these funds were distributed in Henry County, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2022-05-04 11:40:39.36 Husband Surprises Wife with $50,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.