Dollar Tree Leased Former Pier 1 Imports in Victoria, TX
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynann Pinkham, Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.’s retail expert finalized the 8,914 SF lease with the national retail chain, Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree has completed construction in the former Pier 1 Imports space located at 7903 N Navarro St, Victoria, Texas. Lynann represented VEREIT Real Estate LP (Landlord) in the transaction.
VEREIT, Inc. was a real estate investment trust headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona that invested in single-tenant retail, restaurant, office and industrial properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned 3,831 properties with an aggregate of 89.7 million square feet. The company was acquired by Realty Income in November 2021.
Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in free-standing, single-tenant commercial properties in the United States, Spain and the United Kingdom that are subject to NNN Leases. The company is one of a few real estate investment trusts that pays dividends monthly, rather than quarterly, and has registered a trademark for the phrase “The Monthly Dividend Company”.
Dollar Tree, Inc., a Fortune 200 company, is a leading operator of discount variety stores that has served North America for more than thirty years. The Company is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia and operates 15,000+ stores across the 48 contiguous states and five Canadian provinces.
About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/.
