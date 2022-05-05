PSC Assists Hamilton, Suwannee, and Lafayette County Seniors During Older Americans Month

TALLAHASSEE — During May’s Older Americans Month, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) is visiting senior centers in Hamilton, Suwannee, and Lafayette Counties on Monday, May 9. PSC representatives will distribute information and discuss water and energy conservation, applying for the Lifeline Assistance telephone/broadband discount program, and tips to avoid scams targeting utility customers. The Hamilton County event is scheduled for the following time and location: Monday, May 9, 2022 10:30 a.m. The Hamilton County Senior Center 1509 Martin Luther King Drive SW Jasper, Florida The Suwannee County event is scheduled for the following time and location: Monday, May 9, 2022 12 p.m. The Suwannee County Senior Center 1171 Nobles Ferry Road NW Building 1 Live Oak, Florida The Lafayette County event is scheduled for the following time and location: Monday, May 9, 2022 1:15 p.m. The Lafayette County Senior Center 114 SW Community Circle Mayo, Florida About Older Americans Month Since 1963, communities and agencies across the state and nation have joined in the annual Older Americans Month commemoration. The tradition shows the state’s commitment to celebrating the contributions and achievements of older Florida residents. For more information, visit https://acl.gov/oam/2022/older-americans-month-2022. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.