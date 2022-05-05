PSC Assists Hamilton, Suwannee, and Lafayette County Seniors During Older Americans Month
PSC representatives will distribute information and discuss water and energy conservation, applying for the Lifeline Assistance telephone/broadband discount program, and tips to avoid scams targeting utility customers.
The Hamilton County event is scheduled for the following time and location:
Monday, May 9, 2022
10:30 a.m.
The Hamilton County Senior Center
1509 Martin Luther King Drive SW
Jasper, Florida
The Suwannee County event is scheduled for the following time and location:
Monday, May 9, 2022
12 p.m.
The Suwannee County Senior Center
1171 Nobles Ferry Road NW
Building 1
Live Oak, Florida
The Lafayette County event is scheduled for the following time and location:
Monday, May 9, 2022
1:15 p.m.
The Lafayette County Senior Center
114 SW Community Circle
Mayo, Florida
About Older Americans Month
Since 1963, communities and agencies across the state and nation have joined in the annual Older Americans Month commemoration. The tradition shows the state’s commitment to celebrating the contributions and achievements of older Florida residents. For more information, visit https://acl.gov/oam/2022/older-americans-month-2022.
