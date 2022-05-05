Submit Release
PSC Assists Hamilton, Suwannee, and Lafayette County Seniors During Older Americans Month

TALLAHASSEE — During May’s Older Americans Month, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) is visiting senior centers in Hamilton, Suwannee, and Lafayette Counties on Monday, May 9. 

PSC representatives will distribute information and discuss water and energy conservation, applying for the Lifeline Assistance telephone/broadband discount program, and tips to avoid scams targeting utility customers. 

The Hamilton County event is scheduled for the following time and location:

Monday, May 9, 2022

10:30 a.m.

The Hamilton County Senior Center

1509 Martin Luther King Drive SW

Jasper, Florida

The Suwannee County event is scheduled for the following time and location:

Monday, May 9, 2022

12 p.m.

The Suwannee County Senior Center

1171 Nobles Ferry Road NW

Building 1

Live Oak, Florida

The Lafayette County event is scheduled for the following time and location:

Monday, May 9, 2022

1:15 p.m.

The Lafayette County Senior Center 

114 SW Community Circle 

Mayo, Florida

About Older Americans Month

Since 1963, communities and agencies across the state and nation have joined in the annual Older Americans Month commemoration. The tradition shows the state’s commitment to celebrating the contributions and achievements of older Florida residents. For more information, visit https://acl.gov/oam/2022/older-americans-month-2022

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

