Demand for Global Industrial Tapes Market Size & Share to Hit USD 13,788.9 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% Growth | Industrial Tapes Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[200 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Industrial Tapes Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 10,172.70 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to about USD 13,788.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 5.2% between 2022 and 2028.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Industrial Tapes Market size & share was worth roughly USD 10,172.70 million in 2021 and it is anticipated to surpass around USD 13,788.9 million Mark, by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028."

What are Industrial Tapes? How big is the Industrial Tapes Industry?

Market Overview:

Industrial tapes are highly popular in industrial applications as they provide perfect durable adhesion in the adverse conditions of an industrial landscape. These industrial tapes are immune to reaction with chemicals, have high-temperature resistance, high adhesion quality, etc, and have now become a staple in the industries of packaging and consumer electronics especially.

Report Scope

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 10,172.70 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 13,788.9 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Saint Gobain SA (France), 3M (U.S.), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Sika AG (Switzerland), H.B Fuller (U.S.), and Von Roll Holding AG (Switzerland), among others Key Segment By Product Type, End-User, Material, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Global Industrial Tapes Market: Dynamics

Rising industrialization on a global scale is a major factor driving the industrial tapes market growth over the forecast period. The increasing use of industrial tapes in multiple industrial applications is anticipated to primarily drive the industrial tapes market potential through 2028.

The establishment of new industries in emerging economies owing to rapid industrialization will also favor the industrial tapes market growth in the long run. However stringent mandates against the use of harmful and toxic chemicals in the manufacturing of these tapes are expected to be a major restraining factor in the global industrial tapes market landscape in the long run.

Industrial tapes companies are focusing on building a product portfolio that is compliant with sustainability norms of industries and hence trying to maximize their business outlook to further bolster their business models and revenue generation potential.

Industrial Tapes Market By Product Type (Filament Tapes, Aluminium Tapes, Duct Tapes, Adhesive Transfer Tapes, Others (Single-sided and Double-sided)), By Material (Polypropylene, Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride, Other Tape Backing Materials (Foam, Fiberglass, Fabrics, Glass Cloth, Reinforced Epoxy, Polyester, PEN, Polyimide, PTFE, and Medical Grade Cloth)), By End- user (Manufacturing Industry, Automotive Industry, Construction Industry, Logistics Industry, Electrical Industry, Others (Aerospace and Electronics)), By Application (Packaging Application, Masking/Protective Application, Electrical and Electronic Application, Specialized Application, Others (Decorative Tapes, Splicing Tapes, and Damping Tapes), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028



Industrial Tapes Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of 2020 resulted in the shutdown of the industrial sector and hence had an adverse impact on the global industrial tapes market growth. The closed industrial activity caused industrial tapes companies to lose their sales and hence incurred huge losses in revenue and downtime of manufacturing facilities also led to the closure of multiple company divisions due to no operational finance.

The industrial tapes market is expected to see good growth in the post-pandemic era as industrial activity resumes and we see a hike in demand from resumed industrial procedures. The industrial tape companies are expected to boost manufacturing capacity to meet the high demand and recover the losses that were incurred in the pandemic of 2020.

Industrial Tapes Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global industrial tapes market is segregated based on product type, material, application, end-user, and region.

Based on material, the global market is distinguished into Polypropylene, Paper, Polyvinyl chloride, Other tape backing materials (foam, fiberglass, fabrics, glass cloth, reinforced epoxy, polyester, PEN, polyimide, PTFE, and medical grade cloth).

The paper tapes segment is anticipated to be the most dominant one in the global industrial tapes market landscape. This segment will be driven by the characteristics of this tape to provide better heat insulation and temperature resistance than other materials.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global industrial tapes market include -

Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Saint Gobain SA (France)

3M (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Company

KGaA (Germany)

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.)

Ashland Inc. (U.S.)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

H.B Fuller (U.S.)

Von Roll Holding AG (Switzerland)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to our research analyst's study, the Industrial tapes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.2% over the forecast period.

In 2021, the Industrial tapes market was worth nearly US$ 10,172.70 million, and by 2028, it is projected to be around US$ 13,788.9 million.

By product type, the duct tapes segment is expected to hold a bright outlook and account for a major market share over the forecast period.

Drivers, restraints/challenges and their impact on demand for industrial gas regulators are examined in the report.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region leads the global industrial tapes market in terms of revenue and volume share.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the top five global industrial tapes players?

How will the market look like in five years?

What are the industrial tapes market's drivers and restraints?

Which region's market will increase the most?

What will the industrial tapes market's CAGR and size be during the forecast period?

Which area offers the greatest benefit to the global market?

What are the business risks, and how will the current situation affect growth and market perception?

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific region owing to the high industrial activity will be the most lucrative market for industrial tapes over the forecast period. The industrial tapes market is projected to see high demand due to rapid industrialization in this region through 2028.

Emerging economies of India and China are expected to lead the industrial tapes market potential owing to increasing investments in the industrial sector by the government to boost product and manufacturing capabilities.

Recent Developments

In October 2020, Dow a leading name in the chemical and industrial sector announced the launch of its first digital waste platform that is expected to recycle plastic and conserve the environment by reducing waste in landfills. The platform is launched in the Asia Pacific region and will digitally connect components such as waste aggregators and waste processors to effectively manage the system.

The global industrial tapes market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Filament Tapes

Aluminum Tapes

Duct Tapes

Adhesive Transfer Tapes

Others (Single-sided and Double-sided)

By End-User

Manufacturing Industry

Automotive Industry

Construction Industry

Logistics Industry

Electrical Industry

Others (Aerospace and Electronics)

By Material

Polypropylene

Paper

Polyvinyl Chloride

Other Tape Backing Materials (Foam, Fiberglass, Fabrics, Glass Cloth, Reinforced Epoxy, Polyester, PEN, Polyimide, PTFE, and Medical Grade Cloth)

By Application

Packaging Application

Masking/Protective Application

Electrical and Electronic Application

Specialized Application

Others (Decorative Tapes, Splicing Tapes, and Damping Tapes)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



