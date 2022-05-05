Submit Release
FDLE arrests Shalimar man for possession of child sexual abuse material

For Immediate Release May 4, 2022   SHALIMAR, Fla. – FDLE agents today served a search warrant and arrested Jeffrey Leonard Pybus, 39, of Shalimar, on 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material in violation of F.S. 827.071(5), one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child in violation of F.S. 827.071(3), and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device in violation of F.S. 934.215.

During a search of the property, investigators found hundreds of unique files depicting child sexual abuse material shared from Pybus’ cellular phone. The phone was found to contain more than 200,000 similar files, some of them depicting children under the age of 5 years old being abused.   FDLE received assistance on the investigation from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.   Pybus was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit.   Individuals with information about Jeffrey Leonard Pybus are encouraged to contact FDLE’s Pensacola Regional Operations Center at (800) 226-8574.   You can view Florida’s Sex Offender Registry online at the link below. https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/sops/home.jsf

For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001      

