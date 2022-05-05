Reports And Data

Plasma Etch System Market– USD 4.90 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.3%, Advancement in technology leading to growth in this industry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing growth of the semiconductor market globally with advancement in technology that is encouraging integrated circuit manufacturing technique.

The global Plasma Etch System Market is expected to reach USD 10.38 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Plasma processing done to fabricate integrated cells is known as plasma etching. It is also known as dry etching as the traditional etching is carried out by the involvement of various wet chemical acids. Plasma etching is popular among semiconductors as it uses fewer chemicals and is apt for automation and single wafer manufacturing. It does not use water while etching hence protecting water sensitive wafers from contamination.

The market for plasma etch is mainly boosted by the semiconductor industry. The chief use of plasma in the electronic industry is in semiconductors chip manufacturing. Advancement in technology is boosting the market of integrated circuits that is, in turn, fueling the market of plasma etch. With the world looking for wireless and compact devices, manufacturers have introduced more compact, energy efficient electronic devices that have higher performance capability will instigate a need to develop miniature semiconductor integrated circuits. For manufacturing of miniature circuits, advanced fabrication is needed which in turn will boost the market of plasma etching system. With the growth in IoT applications, smart devices are increasing giving rise to miniature semiconductors thus raising the demand for plasma etching.

APAC region is projected to witness a dramatic increase in the market. It occupies a market share of 21% due to the increase in smart devices like smart phones, tablets, televisions, and other IoT devices. It is expected to dominate the market in the coming years due to the presence of large number of semiconductor manufacturers in China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea etc.

Major participants in this market are Lam Research, ULVAC, Oxford Instruments, Plasma Therm, SAMCO Inc., AMEC, Sentech, Applied Materials, Inc., SPTS Technologies, CORIAL and GigaLane among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Semiconductors drive the market of Plasma etch With an increase in demand for miniature semiconductors, plasma etch system is witnessing a steady growth.

• Plasma etch is a popular choice among the semiconductor industry as it consumes less energy and does not require water that preserves water sensitive wafers.

• Although plasma etch is commonly used it will still be a challenge for the market to sustain as there is ample substitute available for it.

• Various applications of plasma etching include gluing plastics. Plasma etching increases the surface area of the plastic and can change the microstructure which results in better bonding between plastics and adhesive.

• In the medical field, plasma etching is needed for equipment like filters and catheters as they need to be safe and sterile for patients. In industry segment, printed circuit boards are usually plasma etched before being soldered.

• APAC region will witness a steady rise in this market and will dominate the market with a share of 21% due to the increase in smart devices in a developing The emergence of semiconductor manufacturing units is also expected to push the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Plasma Etch System market on the basis of cable type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Inductively Coupled Plasma

• Reactive Ion etching

• Deep Reactive Ion Etching

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Semiconductor Industry

• Medical Industry

• Electronics and Microelectronics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• MEA

Table of Content:

• Global Plasma Etch System Market Overview

• Economic Impact on Industry

• Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Plasma Etch System Market Forecast

• Global Plasma Etch System Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

• Research Finding/ Conclusion

• Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the Plasma Etch System market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

