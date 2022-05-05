Canned Soup Market to Surpass US$ 5.3 Bn, Registering 6.6% CAGR by 2032
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Future Market Insights, sales of canned soup are estimated to reach a value of US$ 5.3 Bn by 2032, surging at a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2032). Canned soup is made with fresh vegetables, meat and has become increasingly popular due to its nutritional and lengthy shelf life.
Furthermore, consumers prefer canned soup products to alternative protein sources because of benefits such as balanced macro and micronutrients, as well as high protein content. As the consumption of processed foods is increasing across the globe, the demand in the market is expected to surge.
Other factors influencing the growth in the market include increase in the working population, fast-paced lifestyle, and per capita spending on processed food goods, among others. Also, growing demand for ready-to-eat food products and rising health concerns will boost the market.
Canned soups are a widely available, handy, and are convenient as ready-to-eat food product. With growing prevalence of obesity in North America, demand for boxed soups made with natural, fresh ingredients and minimal preservatives is increasing.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14589
Key Takeaways
The U.S. canned soup market is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period due to the high presence of leading companies.
Europe canned soup market will surpass US$ 868 Mn, accounting for 31% of demand share in the global market
Based on type, the condensed soup segment will remain dominant due to increased health benefits.
In terms of processing, the organic condensed soup will remain highly sought-after over the forecast period.
“Increased demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food products will favor the sales of canned soup across the globe. With increased spending on convenient food products, key players are likely to introduce new flavors to expand their consumer base”, says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.
Competitive landscape
Some of the players in the market are Campbell Soup Company Amy’s Kitchen Inc, General Mills Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Baxters Food Group, Unilever, Struik Foods Europe NV, Vanee Foods Company, BCI Foods Inc., Hain Celestial.
Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14589
Get More Valuable Insights
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of canned soup presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032
Canned Soup Market By Category
By Type:
Condensed
Ready-to-eat
By Category:
Vegetarian
Non vegetarian
By Processing:
Regular Soup
Organic Soup
By Distribution Channels:
Supermarkets
Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online
Others
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/canned-soup-market
Ankush Nikam
Furthermore, consumers prefer canned soup products to alternative protein sources because of benefits such as balanced macro and micronutrients, as well as high protein content. As the consumption of processed foods is increasing across the globe, the demand in the market is expected to surge.
Other factors influencing the growth in the market include increase in the working population, fast-paced lifestyle, and per capita spending on processed food goods, among others. Also, growing demand for ready-to-eat food products and rising health concerns will boost the market.
Canned soups are a widely available, handy, and are convenient as ready-to-eat food product. With growing prevalence of obesity in North America, demand for boxed soups made with natural, fresh ingredients and minimal preservatives is increasing.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14589
Key Takeaways
The U.S. canned soup market is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period due to the high presence of leading companies.
Europe canned soup market will surpass US$ 868 Mn, accounting for 31% of demand share in the global market
Based on type, the condensed soup segment will remain dominant due to increased health benefits.
In terms of processing, the organic condensed soup will remain highly sought-after over the forecast period.
“Increased demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food products will favor the sales of canned soup across the globe. With increased spending on convenient food products, key players are likely to introduce new flavors to expand their consumer base”, says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.
Competitive landscape
Some of the players in the market are Campbell Soup Company Amy’s Kitchen Inc, General Mills Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Baxters Food Group, Unilever, Struik Foods Europe NV, Vanee Foods Company, BCI Foods Inc., Hain Celestial.
Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14589
Get More Valuable Insights
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of canned soup presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032
Canned Soup Market By Category
By Type:
Condensed
Ready-to-eat
By Category:
Vegetarian
Non vegetarian
By Processing:
Regular Soup
Organic Soup
By Distribution Channels:
Supermarkets
Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online
Others
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/canned-soup-market
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn