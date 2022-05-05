Submit Release
Canned Soup Market to Surpass US$ 5.3 Bn, Registering 6.6% CAGR by 2032

NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Future Market Insights, sales of canned soup are estimated to reach a value of US$ 5.3 Bn by 2032, surging at a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2032). Canned soup is made with fresh vegetables, meat and has become increasingly popular due to its nutritional and lengthy shelf life.

Furthermore, consumers prefer canned soup products to alternative protein sources because of benefits such as balanced macro and micronutrients, as well as high protein content. As the consumption of processed foods is increasing across the globe, the demand in the market is expected to surge.

Other factors influencing the growth in the market include increase in the working population, fast-paced lifestyle, and per capita spending on processed food goods, among others. Also, growing demand for ready-to-eat food products and rising health concerns will boost the market.

Canned soups are a widely available, handy, and are convenient as ready-to-eat food product. With growing prevalence of obesity in North America, demand for boxed soups made with natural, fresh ingredients and minimal preservatives is increasing.

Key Takeaways

The U.S. canned soup market is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period due to the high presence of leading companies.

Europe canned soup market will surpass US$ 868 Mn, accounting for 31% of demand share in the global market

Based on type, the condensed soup segment will remain dominant due to increased health benefits.

In terms of processing, the organic condensed soup will remain highly sought-after over the forecast period.

“Increased demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food products will favor the sales of canned soup across the globe. With increased spending on convenient food products, key players are likely to introduce new flavors to expand their consumer base”, says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive landscape

Some of the players in the market are Campbell Soup Company Amy’s Kitchen Inc, General Mills Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Baxters Food Group, Unilever, Struik Foods Europe NV, Vanee Foods Company, BCI Foods Inc., Hain Celestial.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of canned soup presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032

Canned Soup Market By Category

By Type:

Condensed
Ready-to-eat
By Category:

Vegetarian
Non vegetarian

By Processing:

Regular Soup
Organic Soup

By Distribution Channels:

Supermarkets
Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online
Others

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/canned-soup-market

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.