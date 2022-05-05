Submit Release
De Lima urges Malacañang to declare May 9 as non-working holiday

PHILIPPINES, May 5 - Press Release May 5, 2022

Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima urged Malacañang to declare the national elections on May 9 as a non-working holiday.

De Lima, a former election lawyer, said Malacañang's failure to declare May 9 as a non-working holiday could come at a personal cost of Filipino electorate.

"Anong petsa na? Apat na araw na lang at eleksyon na. Pero hanggang ngayon, hindi pa na-declare na holiday ang araw ng halalan sa May 9?" she asked.

"Kasama ng milyon-milyon nating manggagawa na nagnanais bumoto sa ating halalan, nananawagan ako sa Malacañang na ideklara na non-working holiday ang May 9. It is the least we can do for our democracy," she added.

The 2022 Philippine general election is slated on May 9, for executive and legislative branches of the government - national, provincial, and local, except for the barangay officials.

The lady Senator from Bicol maintained that everyone should have the chance to exercise their right to suffrage without being burdened.

"Voting is not only our right, it is our duty. All qualified voters should participate and make their voices known. But it should not come at a personal cost of our citizens," she said.

"Hindi dapat mawalan ng kita ang ating mga manggagawa para lamang bumoto. Hindi dapat mabawasan ang panggastos ng kanilang sambahayan sa araw ng ating halalan. Bigyan natin ng pagkakataon lahat na bumoto," she added.

Last month, the Commission on Elections (COMELEC), through Resolution No. 10784, requested Mr. Duterte to declare the national elections on May 9 as a special non-working holiday.

