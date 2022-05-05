Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,344 in the last 365 days.

stupidDOPE Launches Cannabis + CBD Industry Focused Big Data & Content Distribution Agency

Big Data & Content Distribution Powers Lifestyle-Focused Brand Marketing

/EIN News/ -- GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StupidDOPE LLC (“stupidDOPE.com" or “stupidDOPE") announced today the launch of an in-house brand marketing, content distribution and big data advertising agency serving the Cannabis and CBD industry. With a focus on big data and content distribution partnerships within the cannabis industry, the lifestyle brand will help companies intelligently target and engage in-market Cannabis and CBD shoppers.

stupidDOPE delivers social media, photo and video, press trips, media buys, influencer marketing, and experiential event strategies since 2008. Its custom-built digital marketing campaigns are powered by a patented algorithm that delivers personalized content on behalf of 200M+ mobile users in the U.S. stupidDOPE’s in-depth experience in the Cannabis and CBD industry provides insight into reaching shoppers, while meeting certified corporate and regulatory compliance standards.

“Major advertising channels, including Google and Facebook, continue to shut down digital Cannabis and CBD campaigns in response to the complex regulatory market in the U.S.,” said LeVar Thomas, co-founder, stupidDOPE. “At stupidDOPE, we are solving this dilemma for Cannabis, CBD brands and retailers who need to reach new customers without access to the most popular digital marketing channels available.”

Founded in 2008, stupidDOPE brings together a massive audience and top tiered content distribution partnerships with its lifestyle destination, sharing the latest in video, music, travel, culture, fashion, art and more. The company has worked with Fortune 100 companies and global brands, including AT&T, Harley-Davidson, Sony Entertainment Network, Frito-Lay, Topgolf USA, State Farm, Hotels.com, M&M’s Racing, Nissan and many more. A Google, Bing, and Apple News publisher, stupidDOPE delivers timely content on trending topics, infused with unique advertising opportunities and custom created content.

“With over a decade of experience in digital publishing, working with some of the most creative brands in the world, we've mastered storytelling that moves the needle,” said Thomas. “The experienced team at stupidDOPE is using some of the most advanced digital marketing and big data tech in the world, and we can’t wait to put it to work on behalf of more growing brands in the CBD and Cannabis space.”

The cannabis industry is one of the fastest growing in the world, with legal sales reaching $24B and the economic impact in the U.S. projected to rise to $160B by 2025. In the U.S., the industry is one of the fastest growing sectors for job and tax revenue growth. Recent consumer data from Dutchie shows the average consumer in the U.S. and Canada is female, highly educated, and health conscious. 

About stupidDOPE:

Started in 2008, stupidDOPE is a lifestyle platform dedicated to bringing our readers the latest in travel, culture, fashion, art, cannabis and more all to one place. In addition, stupidDOPE is also a Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News & Apple News publisher. With new stories published every day, our content always offers timely and trending topics.

Contact Info:

Shane Breen, stupidDOPE.com
info@stupidDOPE.com
352-327-1509

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47f380df-a151-4c5a-934f-0580c3768534

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30aa277e-f40c-4651-8e0d-9fcbe79b6890


stupidDOPE Cannabis Content in Apple News

Apple News draws over 125 million monthly active users in the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada, and has revolutionized how people access news from all their favorite sources.Catch us in the mix every day. ✌🏾
stupidDOPE Cannabis & Lifestyle Content in Apple News

Apple News draws over 125 million monthly active users in the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada, and has revolutionized how people access news from all their favorite sources.Catch us in the mix every day. ✌🏾

You just read:

stupidDOPE Launches Cannabis + CBD Industry Focused Big Data & Content Distribution Agency

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.