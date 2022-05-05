Graphical User Interface (GUI) Design Software Market to Hit USD 1,496.2 Million by 2027 at 9.8% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Rising Software-Focused Design Patent Applications Drive the GUI Design Software Market

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Graphical User Interface (GUI) Design Software Market” information by Deployment, by Organization Size, by Vertical and Region – Forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 1,496.2 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.8% by 2027.

Graphical User Interface Design Software Market Scope:

With the significantly growing demand for GUI design software, the market is estimated to witness vast revenue growth. Graphical user interfaces offer everything required to construct a modern graphical user interface, including the multitouch capability for the increasing number of embedded devices.

Over the past few years, GUIs have been thoroughly redesigned with application windows floating and tabbed, docked, grouped/ hidden, delivering a custom screen layout that improves productivity further. These improvements maximize efficiency when applying simulations or collecting information for graphical presentation or export, while legacy arrangements are possible for smoother transitions.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Graphical User Interface Design Software Market Drivers

GUI design tools are garnering significant prominence across industries owing to their vast advantages in software development. The widespread availability and use of smartphones, computers, and other personal electronic devices that include GUIs is a key driving force defining the growing market landscape. While the overall number of designs continues to increase each decade, the market has seen the largest uptick over the last ten years.

Additionally, key advances in technology and the explosion in the popularity of software-embedded devices would support the market growth. The rising number of software-focused design patent applications creates substantial market demand. Besides, the rising adoption of the graphical user interface design platforms in smartphone industries worldwide to enhance the software development and testing processes substantiates market revenues.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The report is segmented into deployments, organization size, verticals, and regions. The deployment segment comprises on-premises and cloud-based. Of these, the cloud segment accounts for the larger market share and is estimated to grow further at an 86.8% CAGR during the review period.

The organization size segment comprises small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The vertical segment comprises automotive, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, medical & healthcare, manufacturing, and others. Further, the region segment comprises the Americas, Asia Pacific, MEA, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global graphical user interface design software market. Factors such as the rise in demand for user-friendly and attractive user interfaces and large advancements in graphics processing & cloud computing boost the market size. Besides, the growing adoption of AI and machine learning-based technology in the automotive sector helps reveal the potential of GUI design software technology.

Further, as current filing trends in the US continue, graphical user interfaces seem foreseeable in the modern popularity contest of US design patents. The rising adoption of graphical user interface design software in smartphones, tabs, and laptop industries and the rise in IT spending drive the market growth. Moreover, the spurring rise in end-use industry verticals such as manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, and medical & healthcare substantiate the region's market shares.

Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the GUI design software market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Industry players initiate mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and product/technology development strategies to gain a larger competitive share. Substantial investments are transpired to develop products and expand global footprints.

For instance, on Jan.20, 2022, Mitutoyo America Corporation released MCOSMOS Version 5.0, the newest version of its advanced metrology suite for Coordinate Measuring Machines. This software is well-known as a standard worldwide, supported in thirty-seven separate locations and in twelve different languages, making it an obvious choice.

Key features and capabilities of Mitutoyo's latest MCOSMOS v.5 software suite include a new graphical user interface (GUI), developed with a modern design, improving on the previous version with a simplified and attractive module display.

In another instance, on March 14, 2022, SEGGER announced that Renesas Electronics had extended its license for SEGGER's graphical user interface (GUI) library - emWin, for its entire family of RX microcontrollers. The enables RX customers to design, develop, and produce GUI-driven applications without extra cost on any RX microcontroller, using the industry-leading embedded GUI product from the Embedded Experts.

SEGGER's award-winning UI creation software AppWizard provides the required tools to build complete and ready-to-run emWin applications. Most of emWin's core features, such as widgets, animations, language management, and motion support, can easily be applied to swiftly create stunning applications. As the GUI can be prototyped on the PC with pixel-perfect rendering, development doesn't need knowledge of the C language and can be started even before the target hardware is available.

