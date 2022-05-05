Submit Release
Nighttime Closures Planned on Route 34 in Perry County

​Contractor to set beams on Route 22 bridge spanning highway

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that nighttime closures are planned for next week on Route 34 at the Route 22 bridge replacement project in Howe Township, Perry County. A contractor is scheduled to set beams on the new eastbound Route 22 bridge spanning Route 34. 

Weather permitting, Route 34 will be closed in both directions from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the nights of Wednesday, May 11, and Thursday May 12.

Detours will be in place. Motorists traveling on northbound Route 34 from south of the closure should take eastbound Route 22 to the Watts Exit, then take westbound Route 22 to the Newport/Route 34 Exit to access northbound Route 34.

Motorists traveling on southbound Route 34 from north of the closure should take westbound Route 22 to the Millerstown Exit and then take eastbound Route 22 to the Newport/Route 34 Exit to access southbound Route 34.

Here is the current traffic situation on Route 22 at the project. To facilitate the demolition and replacement of the eastbound Route 22 bridge, the bridge was closed, and one lane of eastbound traffic was shifted to the westbound Route 22 bridge. Westbound traffic was shifted to the right to accommodate the additional lane. This bridge now carries two lanes of westbound traffic and one lane of eastbound traffic.

This traffic pattern will remain in place until September of this year.

Once the eastbound bridge is completed, the long-term traffic pattern will be reversed so the westbound bridge can be replaced. Both lanes of traffic will be shifted to the right on eastbound Route 22 and a single lane of westbound Route 22 will shift to the eastbound side of the highway.

This pattern will remain in place until the project is completed in September of 2023.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., of State College, PA, is the prime contractor on this $11,196,822 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

