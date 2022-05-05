Department Releases Pesticide Use Survey 

May 5, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD –The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) has released the results of a statewide pesticide use survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). The report, 2020 Maryland Pesticide Survey Statistics, was conducted in 2021, and covers usage across the state in 2020.

“This survey provides us with comprehensive information about what pesticides are being used around the state and what trends are developing,” said Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “This data not only helps agriculture and industry professionals understand what is being used, it also provides the public and experts with information that can help them focus their research and monitoring efforts.”

Pesticides are defined as any substance or mixture of substances intended for preventing, destroying, repelling, or mitigating any pest. They can take the form of bait, liquid, powder or spray. Commonly used pesticides include insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and rodenticides. The survey included information from farmers, private applicators, commercially-licensed businesses and public agencies that are permitted by MDA to apply pesticides.

USDA NASS categorizes data into two categories: “publishable” and “unpublishable.” Any reported use under one pound is considered unpublishable. In total, 5.1 million pounds of pesticides were used in 2020 (2.1 million pounds publishable, 3 million pounds unpublishable). The survey attributes 75% of total usage, 13% to insecticides and 11% fungicides. Overall, total usage of pesticide products decreased by 58% since the last pesticide use survey in 2014.

The report lists and ranks more than 220 products based on usage. It also provides a comparison of the top 10 pesticide types used in 2020 versus data from surveys conducted in 2014, 2011, 2004, and 2000.

For more information on MDA’s Pesticide Regulation Section, please visit the program’s website.

