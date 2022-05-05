Company statistics for the 1st quarter of 2022

MACAU, May 5 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 1,095 new companies were incorporated in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 422 year-on-year. Number of new companies operating in Wholesale & Retail Trade (375) and Business Services (279) went down by 143 and 127 respectively. Meanwhile, total value of registered capital of the new companies soared by 6,063.3% year-on-year to MOP13.51 billion, attributable to the incorporation of new companies with large capital in Financial Activities during the quarter. Companies in dissolution totalled 208 in the first quarter, and the value of registered capital of these companies amounted to MOP49 million.

In terms of origin of capital, mainland China contributed MOP13.40 billion (99.1% of total) to the capital of newly incorporated companies, with MOP13.01 billion coming from Beijing. Capital from the Mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled MOP47 million, of which Zhuhai accounted for 69.5%. Moreover, capital from Macao and Hong Kong stood at MOP81 million and MOP35 million respectively. Analysed by combination of shareholders, 777 companies were established solely by Macao shareholders, while 101 were joint ventures between shareholders from Macao and other countries or regions.

Analysed by size of registered capital, there were 766 new companies (70.0% of total) registered with capital under MOP50,000, and the value of capital (MOP20 million) made up 0.1% of the total. Meanwhile, 33 new companies were registered with capital of MOP1 million or over, and the value of capital (MOP13.45 billion) constituted 99.5% of the total.

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, total number of registered companies in Macao was 81,942.