UM sweeps top 3 prizes at Bank of China Trophy One Million Dollar Macao Regional Entrepreneurship Competition

MACAU, May 5 - Two teams formed by University of Macau (UM) professors, namely ‘UM SupraScience’ and ‘Macau Smart City Terahertz Light Quantum Energy Saver Equipment Project’, and a team formed by UM students, namely ‘FinTech Plus’, recently won a first prize, a second prize, and a third prize, respectively, at the 2022 Bank of China Trophy One Million Dollar Macao Regional Entrepreneurship Competition. The winning teams will represent Macao in the grand final of the One Million Dollar Entrepreneurship Competition.

This year’s competition received a total of 71 applications, covering areas as medical equipment, biotechnology, smart city, and financial technology. The ‘UM SupraScience’ Team won the first prize for a novel platform based on supramolecular technology for live cell-mediated drug delivery. The product showed great potential in clinical trials in the form of reagent cartridges, which can quickly bind patients’ somatic cells to drug-loaded nanoparticles and return them back to the human body for treatment. It can be applied to the coupling delivery of a variety of cells and nano-drugs to treat different diseases.

The team of ‘Macau Smart City Terahertz Light Quantum Energy Saver Equipment Project’ won the second prize for their Terahertz light quantum energy saver device, which can be used for smart city development in Macao.

The ‘FinTech Plus’ Team won the third prize for their RISC-V framework-based and X86 framework-based volatility calculating platforms using FPGA with attached software services. In addition, three other teams, namely ‘Fang Yuan Wealth Fund Solutions’, ‘Habitat’, and ‘Eture’, each won an Outstanding Award. The team ‘FinTech Plus’ won the Best Trade Show Award, while the team ‘Fang Yuan Wealth Fund Solutions’ won the Best Elevator Pitch Award.

The One Million Dollar Entrepreneurship Competition was launched in 2011 by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). This year’s regional competitions were held in Hong Kong, Macao, Foshan, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Beijing, and the Yangtze River delta. The event aimed to provide a platform for students, entrepreneurs, and investors to exchange ideas, collaborate in competitions, in order to get to know more about each other. The Macao regional competition was organisesd by HKUST, hosted by UM, and sponsored by the Bank of China (Macau Branch).