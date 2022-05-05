Cleaning Robot Market Growing at a CAGR of 23.0% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Technological advancement in the robotics field, dearth of domestic help services in several countries across the globe

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cleaning robot market size is expected to reach USD 36.05 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 23.0%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Key factors such as increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Home Area Networks (HAN) technologies, rising adoption of smart home devices, and improving standard of living of people are driving global market revenue growth.

A cleaning robot is an autonomous robot widely used to clean floors, lawns, windows, and pools combined with sensors and robotic drives that can be operated via smartphones. These cleaning robots are widely used in residential sector due to high cost of housekeeping services. These robots eliminate human efforts, added costs of offering overtime to the domestic help, provide better cleaning, and saves time. Cleaning robots are widely used in various industrial applications such as warehouses, manufacturing, automotive, and food and beverage sector. Factors such as increasing demand for personal and professional cleaning robots in commercial and residential buildings, increasing demand for floor cleaning robots in hospitals and healthcare services, airports, grocery stores, and rising investments to develop enhanced cleaning robots with additional features are supporting market revenue growth.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Cleaning Robot market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Cleaning Robot market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Ecovacs Robotics, iRobot Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Roborock, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SharkNinja, Neato Robotics, Cecotec Innovaciones S.L., and Panasonic Corporation.

Key highlights in the report:

Among the product type, the floor cleaning robot segment is expected to account for largest revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to factors such as high cost of house help services at residencies and increasing adoption of floor cleaning robots at hospitals to get rid of hospital-acquired infections.

Based on the type, the personal cleaning segment is expected to account for significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of smart home devices and robotic vacuum cleaners, rising disposable income, and availability of efficient, lightweight, and compact cleaning robots performing basic tasks like sweeping and mopping are fueling segment revenue growth.

Based on application, the industrial segment revenue is expected to expand at rapid CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and increasing adoption of cleaning robots across various industrial sectors such as automotive, food and beverage, or manufacturing, along with warehouses are boosting demand for cleaning robots in the industrial sector.

Emergen has segmented the global cleaning robots market based on product, type, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Lawn-cleaning Robot

Window-cleaning Robot

Floor-cleaning Robot

Pool-cleaning Robot

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Professional Cleaning Robot

Personal Cleaning Robot

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Healthcare

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Cleaning Robot market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2018-2019) and forecast (2021-2028)

Industrial structure analysis of the Cleaning Robot market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Cleaning Robot market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Cleaning Robot market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

