Creatio Honored as a Company of the Year by Stevie® Awards in 2022 American Business Awards®
Creatio has been named a winner in the Company of the Year, Computer Software, Large category.BOSTON, MA, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has been named a winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year, Computer Software, Large category. The American Business Awards® are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program.
The 20th Annual American Business Awards® received over 3,700 submissions from organizations in a wide range of industries. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
According to the Stevie Awards judges, “Creatio is a very well-known product breaking all the records! No doubt described CRM with workflows automation software is one of the best products on the market!”
Another judge mentioned: “The nomination provided a lot of detail on why they should be considered for this category. Specifically, the growth in partner/ channel, revenue, funding and call out of key enterprise customers providing a holistic picture of how the company is firing on all cylinders.”
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales, and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. We help our customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
Stevie winners will receive their awards at a gala ceremony on June 13 in New York.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
