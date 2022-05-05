Submit Release
Small wastewater discharge to Council Bluffs creek

COUNCIL BLUFFS—Wednesday morning a plugged sewer line at the Conagra Brands facility in Council Bluffs caused wastewater to overflow, eventually reaching Mosquito Creek.

An estimated 100 gallons of domestic sewage ran into a storm drain, then entered Mosquito Creek near the intersection of Harry Langdon Boulevard and Iowa Highway 92. The creek flows about two miles to the Missouri River.

Once the overflow was discovered, Conagra staff immediately stopped the flow. The DNR recommends keeping children and pets out of the affected part of the creek for the next 24 to 48 hours.

DNR will monitor clean-up efforts and consider appropriate enforcement action.

