Gov. Wolf: New Funding Awarded to Arc Human Servicesfor Manufacturing Job Training Program in Washington County

Wolf Administration to hold press conference and tour at 1:00 PM today, SupplyOne Pittsburgh, 2160 North Main Street, Washington, PA 15301

Governor Tom Wolf today announced new funding for Arc Human Services, Inc. through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to support a job training program in Washington County that will help place individuals with developmental or intellectual disabilities with jobs in the manufacturing industry.

“I’m proud to support this wonderful program,” said Gov. Wolf. “This grant is helping to provide individuals living with intellectual and developmental disabilities the training and support to obtain employment within their communities. Employment that will increase their independence, ensure they secure a livable wage and provide them the opportunity to have happy, lifelong careers.”

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary Rick Vilello is holding a press conference to discuss the funding and will tour an existing Arc Human Services manufacturing training program at 1:00 PM today. Deputy Secretary Vilello will be joined by members of Arc Human Services, Inc. and SupplyOne Pittsburgh at SupplyOne Pittsburgh, 2160 North Main Street, Washington, PA 15301.

The program, Student & Community Employment Services for ID/DD Individuals, will train 20-30 people in the following manufacturing-specific careers: Recycling and Maintenance Operations; Packaging and Assembly of Books/Brochures, Shelving and Diesel Parts; Baler Operations; Machine Operations, Tote Assembly & Distribution; and the Production of Air Filters.

Arc Human Services, Inc. will partner with the following manufacturing companies for job training and placement through the program: Filter Buy, Noble Environmental, RPM Industries, SupplyOne, and the Washington County Council on Economic Development.

The $199,840 in grant funds will be used to support job coaches with training individuals in manufacturing specific careers, as well as in enhanced safety trainings, while continuing to support the individuals over their tenure of employment.

“I’m happy to be here today to see some of these excellent training programs in action,” said Deputy Secretary Vilello. “I want to commend Arc and SupplyOne for putting together a good, solid program where Pennsylvanians with developmental or intellectual disabilities can receive quality employment training and support.”

The program will consist of two cohorts, the first scheduled to run from July – through August 2022, with career placement taking place from August – through December 2022. The second cohort is slated to run from June – through July 2023, with career placement running from August – through December 2023.

“On behalf of Arc Human Services and the individuals we serve, I would like to sincerely thank Governor Wolf, his administration, and DCED for awarding this amazing grant,” said Brent Troyan, director of Community Based Services, Arc Human Services, Inc. “With these funds, Arc Human Services, along with our outstanding business partners like SupplyOne and Washington County Tourism, will be able to continue to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities integrate into their communities, while working toward their vocational goals in the manufacturing sector.”

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017, and since then has funded 69 projects and invested more than $15.4 million through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program.

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

For more information about the Wolf Administration’s commitment to manufacturing, visit the Department of Community and Economic Development website.