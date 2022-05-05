Programmable Materials Market Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook, Analysis, and Business Opportunities 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing inclination towards sustainable goods and products due to rising environmental concerns, increasing research and development activities

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Programmable Materials Market Forecast to 2028”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in-depth details about market size, revenue growth, and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, and companies to strengthen their share in the global Programmable Materials market. It also provides in-depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, and challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application, and regional bifurcation.

Programmable materials are unique composite materials such as wood, carbon fiber, textile, plastic designed to be highly dynamic in form and function. These programmable materials have the ability to adapt themselves to different conditions and are cost-effective, easily fabricated, and are capable of self-assembly and flat-pack shipping in comparison with conventional materials. Programmable materials are widely used in the construction and aerospace industries as these help in reducing manufacturing as well as processing costs. In automobiles, programmable materials are broadly used in tires as reinforcing agents and in chassis and exterior to reduce overall vehicle weight.

These materials are also used in medical field to prepare various dental devices and equipment. In addition, increasing healthcare spending, increasing investments in developing 4D models of human body parts, prosthetics is surging demand for programmable materials. Factors such as rapid urbanization, adoption of advanced technology and robust growth in medical, automotive, and textile sectors, rising investments in research and development activities are boosting global market revenue growth. Moreover, increasing investments to develop advanced programmable materials and products is expected to fuel global market growth going ahead.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Leading players in the global programmable market include Materialise NV, Organovo Holding Inc., Network Systems, ATRIA Innovation, Dassault Systèmes, Autodesk Inc., Stratasys Ltd., EnvisionTec Inc., MIT Self-Assembly Lab, Hewlett-Packard Inc., ARC Centre of Excellence for Electromaterials Science and Core Technologie Group.

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Emergen Research has segmented the global programmable materials market on the basis of product type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Programmable Textiles

Programmable Wood

Programmable Carbon Fiber

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Construction

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Automotive

Textiles

Others

key highlights in the report:

Based on product type, the programmable carbon fiber segment is expected to account for dominant market share among other product types between 2021 and 2028 owing to high usage of carbon fiber material in aerospace and defense, construction, and automotive sector due to its favorable features such as high tensile strength, low weight, and stiffness.

The programmable textiles segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to increasing usage of programmable textiles in furniture designing, shipping, and product manufacturing.

Among the end use segments, the military and defense segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising demand for self-healing, smart and strong military systems, and extensive usage of programmable materials in manufacturing and processing of airplane wings, solider gear and rising demand for self-healing materials such as micro-crack healing on aircrafts, roads, and military equipment.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Programmable Materials market by 2028?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Programmable Materials market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends in the Programmable Materials market?

What are the sales and price analyses of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

