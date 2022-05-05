Energy-as-a-Service Market : Reduction in costs of renewable power generation are the key factors driving market growth.

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 55.58 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.0%, Market Trends – Increase in digitalization and smart metering

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Energy as a Service market size is expected to reach USD 127.63 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing preference in the energy sector towards decentralized power generation. Rising need for energy production in a sustainable, cost-effective, and reliable manner is another major factor driving demand for decentralized energy and supporting revenue growth of the global energy as a service market.

Increasing preference towards decentralized power generation and reduction in costs of renewable power generation are some key factors driving market revenue growth



Empowerment of businesses, local consumers, and communities with the help of decentralized energy as the smaller power generation plants can be connected to the grid is boosting steady utilization of decentralized power distribution services. The power industry has been experiencing a shift towards distributed energy resources in order to overcome grid reliability issues, severe weather events, equipment failures, reduction in costs of distributed energy resources, among others are other key factors driving growth of the global energy as a service market. Rising need to improve energy supply is also increasing adoption of energy as a service model, which includes common distributed energy generation solutions such as combined heat and power, microturbines, solar PV, diesel, and natural gas gensets, and fuel cells.

Increase in digitalization and smart metering is boosting the development of energy as a service in recent years. Digitalization helps in transforming energy related data into value for the power system. With the help of the data, energy service providers are developing consumer-centric business models to optimize energy consumption of consumers and minimize their electricity bills.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/698

Key players in the market include WGL Energy, ENGIE, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Johnson Controls, General Electric, EDF Renewables, Edison International, Alpiq, and Enel X.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Energy as a Service market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Energy as a Service market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Energy as a Service market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-as-a-service-market

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Energy as a Service market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

Energy as a Service Market segmentation :

Service type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Operational and Maintenance Services

Energy Supply Services

Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Industrial

Commercial

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Click here to Get customization @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/698

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Energy as a Service Market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the Energy as a Service market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the Energy as a Service market segmentation based on product type and application

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Benefits of Purchasing Global Market Report:

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.

Strategic Recommendations: The report is helpful for the start-ups, and new entrants as it provides comprehensive analysis and recommendations on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report.

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

Take a Look at OUR Reports:

In-vehicle infotainment Market https://marketographics.com/in-vehicle-infotainment-market-applications-technology-types-recent-trends-futures-industry-analysis-and-forecasts-2027-growth-analysi/

Electric Vehicle ECU Market https://marketographics.com/electric-vehicle-ecu-market-research-report-demand-industry-analysis-share-growth-applications-types-and-forecasts-report-2027/

Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market https://marketographics.com/automotive-regenerative-braking-systems-market-size-demand-scope-share-growth-applications-types-and-forecasts-report-2027/

Battery Recycling Market https://marketographics.com/battery-recycling-market-demand-scope-share-growth-applications-types-and-forecasts-report-2027/

Autonomous Vehicle Market https://marketographics.com/autonomous-vehicle-market-analysis-report-size-share-growth-applications-technology-types-products-and-forecasts-report-2027/

Distributed Energy Generation Market https://marketographics.com/distributed-energy-generation-market-technology-applications-recent-trends-future-growth-size-share-types-products-high-demand-industry-analysis-and-forecasts-2027/

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market https://marketographics.com/electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-market-share-high-demand-future-scope-recent-trends-applications-types-products-industry-analysis-and-forecast-report-2030/

Automotive Telematics Market https://marketographics.com/automotive-telematics-market-high-demand-recent-trends-future-growth-business-scenario-product-technology-share-and-forecasts-2020-2027/

Adaptive Cruise Control Market https://marketographics.com/adaptive-cruise-control-market-high-demand-recent-trends-future-growth-industry-analysis-forecasts-research-top-manufacturers-and-outlook-2027/

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.