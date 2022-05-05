Butterfly Pea Flower Tea Market Worth USD 670.6 Million by 2028 at 5.25% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Butterfly Pea Flower Tea Market Research Report Information by Category (Organic and Conventional), Form (Tea Bags, Loose Leaves), Distribution Channel (Store-Based [Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Others] and Non-Store-Based), and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World), Competitive Market Share, and Forecast till 2028

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Butterfly Pea Flower Tea Market Information by Category, Form, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 670.6 million by the end of 2028. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 5.25 % during the review timeframe.

Market Scope:

Butterfly pea flower tea, also called blue tea, is a caffeine-free herbal blend. It is made by seeping dried or fresh leaves of the Clitoria ternatea plant. It is rich in antioxidants.

Competitive Analysis

The global butterfly pea flower tea market has prominent players such as:

Longevity Warehouse (US)

My Blue Tea (Australia)

Blue Tea. (India)

Siam Industries International (Thailand)

Wild Hibiscus Flower Co. (Australia)

Yumchaa (London)

Shyali Products Private Limited (India)

Manila Superfoods (Philippines)

ÉsahTea (India)

Woodland Foods (US)

Market USP Covered

The global market for butterfly pea flower tea has registered a rapid surge in the growth rate in the last few years. The market's growth is mainly driven by the increasing demand for healthy alternative tea-based products across the global market. The positive impact of this tea on human metabolism is a major selling point for the market worldwide. In addition, the factors such as growing awareness about traditional-based food and growing demand for herbal beverages are also projected to influence the market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 has had an adverse impact on the distribution and sales of various products across numerous industries. Several countries are under lockdown and have sealed their borders to restrict the spread of the disease. The impact of COVID-19 on logistics has disrupted the supply of raw materials. Considering this, the production capacity has lowered, so products are absent. All of these factors lead to the increase in prices of the products worldwide. The supply chain of the butterfly pea flower tea market includes end users, manufacturers, and distributors. The world economy is fighting to get back on track with the current pandemic. Owing to this, it has affected the global supply chain and trade. The impact is increasing given the speedy flagging of global investment flows. On the other hand, the demand for butterfly pea flower tea is likely to witness positive growth over the coming times. This is credited to the various beneficial properties the tea possesses, such as it helps in revitalizing skin and hair and improving blood.

Segment Analysis

The global market for butterfly pea flower tea has been fragmented into several segments based on distribution channel, category, form, and region.

The global market for butterfly pea flower tea is divided into tea bags and loose leaves based on form. The teabags segments accounted for the largest share in the net global market share in 2020. The segment's growth is attributed to the fact that they are very convenient to use, store, and carry.

The global market for butterfly pea flower tea is split into conventional and organic based on category. The conventional segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the net global butterfly pea flower tea market share in 2020. The segment's growth is mainly accredited to its affordability compared to organic tea.

Based on the distribution channel, the global market for butterfly pea flower tea is divided into non-store-based and store-based channels. The store-based distribution channels segment is further divided into specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and convenience stores. The non-store-based market segment led the market in 2020 with the largest revenue share.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the high prices of these products due to the ingredients used, distribution, and production process are anticipated to hinder the market's growth.

Regional Analysis

The global market for butterfly pea flower tea is examined across five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

As per the research report by MRFR, the North American region led the global butterfly pea flower tea market with the largest share of over 35% in 2020. The region will likely maintain the top position in the global market over the forecasted era. The US is the leading growth contributor across the regional market. The primary aspect causing an upsurge in the regional market's growth is the growing occurrences of stress and anxiety issues across the region. Along with that, the growing inclination of millennials toward a healthy lifestyle and different diets is another crucial aspect boosting the regional market's growth. Butterfly pea flower tea is known to be a brilliant choice for a detox diet. The tea is also useful in weight loss programs. In addition, the producers are cantered on understanding consumer buying patterns to cater to the varying demand among millennials, which is projected to boost the market's growth over the assessment era.

The Asia-Pacific region's butterfly pea flower tea market is projected to register the highest growth over the assessment timeframe. The regional market's growth is accredited to the growing spending capacity of the consumers across the region. The existence of a wide consumer base in these three countries and the increasing inclination towards traditional food and beverages is another major parameter catalyzing the regional market's growth. Moreover, the expanding consumer awareness related to herbal products and personal care and the increasing consumer inclination toward organic products is projected to impact the market's growth over the coming years positively.

