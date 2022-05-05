Fans and Blowers Market USD 5361.39 Million 2022-2027 | Global Growth, Size, Share, Top Players, Geographic Segmentation | Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Drivers
Top Manufacturers - Greenheck, Twin City Fan, Systemair, Soler & Palau, Johnson Controls
The global Fans and Blowers market was valued at 5361.39 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.3% from 2021 to 2027.
The global Fans and Blowers market was valued at 5361.39 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Researcher newly published report.
Fans and blowers are machines whose primary function is to provide and accommodate a large flow of air or gas to various parts of a building or other structures. This is achieved by rotating a number of blades, connected to a hub and shaft, and driven by a motor or turbine.This report only covers fans and blowers used in industrial and commercial buildings. For industry structure analysis, the Fans and Blowers industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers include Greenheck, Twin City Fan, Howden, Systemair and Soler & Palau, which account for about 26% of the revenue market.
Competitive Landscape:
Report offers the Fans and Blowers market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include
By Market Vendors:
- Greenheck
- Twin City Fan
- Systemair
- Soler & Palau
- Johnson Controls
- Air Systems Components
- Polypipe Ventilation
- Zhejiang Shangfeng
- Yilida
- Acme Fans
- Munters
- Volution
- Fläkt Group
- Nanfang Ventilator
- Cincinnati Fan
- Showa Denki
- Robinson Fans
- Marathon
- Vortice
- Maico
- Gardner Denver
- Dresser(GE)
- Aerzen
- Tuthill Corporation
- Kaeser Kompressoren
- Howden
- Ventmeca
Market Segmentation:
Fans and Blowers market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.
By Types:
- Axial Fans and Blowers
- Centrifugal Fans and Blowers
By Applications:
- Commercial
- Industrial
Regional Analysis:
Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Fans and Blowers industry. China occupied 32% of the production market. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 20% and 21% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 29% of the global consumption volume.
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
Key Indicators Analysed
Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
