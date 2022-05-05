Magnetic Eyelashes Market Size Worth US$ 823.99 Million by 2028 at 6.38% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Magnetic Eyelashes Market Research Report Information by Material Type (Silk, Mink, and Others), Color (Black, Brown, and Colored), Distribution Channel (Store-Based {Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Others} and Non-Store-Based), and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2028

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Magnetic Eyelashes Market Information by Material Type, Color, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 823.99 million by the end of 2028. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 6.38% during the review timeframe.

Market Scope:

Magnetic eyelashes are a type of eyelash extension that is worn over natural lashes. They're not the same as glued or adhesive eyelashes. Magnetic eyelashes are held together by small magnets and bonded to the natural lash line. Trimming the lash to fit the natural lash line is recommended before applying it. The magnetic eyelashes are constructed of high-quality materials, are soft to the touch, and do not irritate the eyes. As a result, magnetic eyelashes will be suitable for contact lens wearers as well. They are re-usable and quite practical. Magnetic lashes do not use the glues that are used with standard fake eyelashes, which can cause allergic reactions and irritation. They are constructed of human hair, synthetic or man-made materials, or a combination of the two.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the global magnetic eyelashes market include:

Ardell Lashes & Beauty (US)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (US)

ESSYNATURALS (US)

Arishine Beauty (US)

KISS Products Inc. (US)

Acelashes (US)

Emeda eyelash Company (China)

hsbccbeauty.com (UK)

Vassoul (US)

MoxieLash (US)

Request Free Sample Copy of Report: h ttps://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10682

Market USP:

Market Drivers

The rise of the organized retail sector in Asia-Pacific is likely to boost the growth of the magnetic eyelashes market. Because magnetic eyelashes are easier to use and remove than other forms of eyelashes, they are becoming more popular. In addition, unlike fixed eyelashes, the lashes have a lower possibility of falling out.

Because it bridges the gap between marketers and customers, social media offers a possible opportunity for product introductions and branding. The rise of social media has changed the corporate landscape, opening up new options for market participants. The selling of magnetic eyelashes is boosted by constant beauty blogs on social networking sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. The amount of social media content dedicated to grooming style and grooming products is steadily increasing. The demand for magnetic eyelashes is being fueled by social media, particularly among the youth, who are increasingly using social media to gather information. As a result, blogs promoting beauty products on social media platforms have a significant impact on market growth. Furthermore, startups are raising awareness of magnetic eyelashes, mostly through social media advertising. As a result, social media is playing an increasingly important role in the global magnetic eyelashes industry.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (90 Pages) on Magnetic Eyelashes: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/magnetic-eyelashes-market-10682

Market Restraints:

Consumers are offered low-cost substitutes by retailers throughout the world, private-label goods, and foreign brands, resulting in increased income generating. These private-label producers also offer their products in the unorganized market, hindering the worldwide magnetic eyelashes market's growth. Furthermore, as compared to established market competitors who have gained economies of scale by spending extensively in raw materials and technology, local enterprises' product price is very modest. Private-label product sales are usually unaccounted for, resulting in a disparity between production volume and revenue in the global magnetic eyelashes market. Thus, during the forecast period, the rise in the number of private-label producers supplying low-cost items is projected to stymie the expansion of established players in the worldwide magnetic eyelashes market.

COVID-19 Analysis

The epidemic has led in regional lockdowns, border restrictions, and transit network breakdowns. Because of the growing number of sick persons and the uncertainty about when the crisis will end, the economic uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 outbreak is substantially higher than that associated with previous outbreaks such as SARS, avian flu, swine flu, bird flu, and Ebola.

As the global economy struggles to cope with the epidemic, the impact on global commerce and supply chains is expanding as global investment flows decline. Strict containment measures enforced by governments around the world, as well as preventive steps to mitigate the outbreak's impact, have resulted in major transit restrictions, which have had a global impact. Any market's supply chain relies heavily on transportation. It's in charge of getting raw materials to manufacturers and then getting the finished product from the manufacturers to the retail market. To stem the spread of the virus, the pandemic has reduced global transportation to a near standstill.

Market Segmentation

The global magnetic eyelashes market has been segmented into silk, mink, and other material types. In 2020, the silk segment had the biggest market share. The ultra-lightweight, pleasant, and long-lasting wear of silk magnetic eyelashes. They also have a natural and beautiful appearance.

The global magnetic eyelashes market has been divided into three categories based on color: black, brown, and colored. The colored segment is expected to grow at a faster rate than the others, with a CAGR of 6.92 percent over the forecast period. Magnetic colored eyelashes come in a variety of colors. They come in a single color or a combination of two or three different hues.

The global magnetic eyelashes market has been divided into store-based and non-store-based segments depending on distribution channel. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and other stores make up the store-based component. The largest sub-segment is projected to be supermarkets and hypermarkets, as these channels represent for the majority of magnetic eyelash sales. In addition, specialty stores play a big part in the dissemination of magnetic eyelashes.

Have Any Query? Connect with Our Research Expert 24*7: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/10682

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific is regarded as the most important market in the world, with high growth prospects for the magnetic eyelashes industry. In Asia-Pacific, rapid economic expansion, a growing middle-class population, and high migration rates from rural to urban areas have resulted in an influx of foreign retailers. This has fueled the growth of the regional magnetic eyelashes market by encouraging the expansion of existing retail locations in countries like India and China. Online shopping is very popular in the region. Customers get a good understanding of the products available thanks to rapid access to catalogs and pricing lists, which makes purchase selections easier. Consumers are increasingly attracted toward online purchasing to decrease shopping time, and online retailers are grabbing a major piece of the market from brick-and-mortar businesses. The concept of one-stop stores and modern commerce has been quickly increasing in India, a major Asian economy.

In 2020, the European magnetic eyelashes market held the largest proportion of the global market, and this trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. Improvements in consumers' contemporary lives have a significant impact on market growth. Consumers have grown more aware of the daily use of magnetic eyelashes, which has resulted in an increase in magnetic eyelash sales in European countries.

Read More Similar Reports Like:

Mascara Market Information: By Product Type (Volumizing, Lengthening, Curling, others), By Category (Regular, Waterproof), By Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non- Store Based) - Forecast till 2027

Eyeliner Market Research Report: by Type (Liquid, Kohl, Gel/Cream, Others), by End-user (Women, Men), by Distribution Channel (Store-based, Non-store-based), and Region - Forecast till 2028

False Eyelashes Market Research Report: Information By Type (Strip Lashes, Individual Flare lashes and Individual Single Lashes), By Raw Material (Synthetic Hair, Human Hair, Animal Hair & Fur and Others), By Production (Machine-Made and Handmade), By Distribution Channel [Store-Based (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores and Others) and Non-Store-Based] - Forecast till 2027

Eyewear Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Spectacles, Sunglasses, Contact Lenses and others), Distribution Channel [Store-Based (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores and others) and Non-Store-Based] and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2028

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com